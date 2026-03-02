Worst-Case Landing Spot for Jaguars' Travis Etienne No Longer in Play

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars will know the fate of running back Travis Etienne over the next few days and weeks, and Etienne could have a host of options if he becomes a free agent. Now, one of those options if off the board.

The Houston Texans made a big trade for Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery on Monday, dealing away a fourth-round pick, a seventh-round pick, and offensive lineman Juice Scruggs. As a result, the worst-case scenario for the Jaguars' RB1 is now safe from happening.

Etienne to Texans Won't Happen

Before the Texans made their big move for Montgomery, it sure looked like the Texans were a potential team to watch for Etienne. The Texans have needed a big boost at running back ever since the odd injury to Joe Mixon last season, and most reports had them as players in the running back market.

It is not even a sure thing Etienne becomes a free agent, of course. Perhaps the Jaguars do not retain Etienne by using the franchise tag by tomorrow afternoon, but that still would give the Jaguars close to another week to agree to terms with him before his contract expires. After Etienne served as one of the engines of the offense last season, nobody would blame the Jaguars for finding a way to keep him.

Nov 9, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) is hugged by quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) after scoring a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Had Etienne joined the Texans, the Jaguars would have been faced with the prospects of facing the talented running back twice a year. While the Jaguars have options at running back to replace Etienne if he does leave, there is no question the Jaguars would likely have wanted Etienne to land anywhere but Houston

A few spots that do make sense for Etienne if he hits the market include the Kansas City Chiefs, who have already been linked to Etienne and who are set to clear a ton of cap space with the release of former Jaguars right tackle Jawaan Taylor. The Chiefs need a spark in their running game, and Etienne very well could be the best running back if the market if available.

Nov 9, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) carries the ball against the Houston Texans during the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Outside of the Chiefs, the Denver Broncos could be a team to watch. Sean Payton made it pretty clear last year that he wanted more out of the running game after injuries to J.K. Dobbins, and the Broncos themselves saw how talented Etienne was when the two sides faced off during the 2025 season.

Nov 9, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) runs for a touchdown as Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock (2) defends during the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

