Proof the Jaguars Are Not Daunted By Sitting Out of the First Round
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JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Will it be a long wait until the Jacksonville Jaguars pick at No. 56 in this month's draft?
For some, certainly. For Jaguars head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone, though, it will be nothing. They have waited long to pick before. Much longer. And it is because of that ability to wait that the Jaguars are perfectly positioned this offseason.
The Jaguars' Wait
Gladstone spent nine years with the Rams (2016-2024) while Coen spent four seasons (2018-2020, 2022) with the franchise. During their time with the Rams, the Rams' history of their first selection spoke for itself.
Year
Rams First Pick
Player
2016
No. 1
QB Jared Goff
2017
No. 44
TE Gerald Everett
2018
No. 89
OT Joseph Noteboom
2019
No. 61
DB Taylor Rapp
2020
No. 52
RB Cam Akers
2021
No. 57
WR Tutu Atwell
2022
No. 104
OL Logan Bruss
2023
No. 36
OL Steve Avila
2024
No. 19
EDGE Jared Verse
"Liam has been through it before," Gladstone said with a smile on Thursday, harking back to their days with the Rams when they often did not have first-round picks,
"There is no doubt about it. We have waited longer ... 104 was our first pick. We get to cut that in half a little bit. We have two weeks, one day, till our pick from now? That kind of thing."
When looking at it this way, No. 56 is actually relatively early for both Coen and Gladstone. Last year's instance of picking No. 2 seems to be the outlier here, not the fact that the Jaguars have to wait until pick No. 56.
And when looking at several of those non-first round picks the Rams made while Gladstone and Coen were there, that feels like solid enough proof the Jaguars have little concern about their draft slot. It might make for an eventful start to Day 2, but otherwise the Jaguars seem content and comfortable for a team that is not set to pick until No. 56.
That is, of course, as long as the Jaguars do end up picking at No. 56. With the way James Gladstone is able to pull off trades at a high clip, it certainly would not be a shock to see the Jaguars make some kind of move up or down the board.
"You’re always going to stay agile. You're never bored. You're always thinking through what we might be able to do. I think that mental gymnastics certainly is an engaging element regardless of where your first pick point is," Gladstone said.
The Jaguars might have to wait until halfway through Friday night to find out who their new top pick is, but do not expect for the Jaguars to care much about that fact.
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John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley