Proof the Jaguars Are Not Daunted By Sitting Out of the First Round

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Will it be a long wait until the Jacksonville Jaguars pick at No. 56 in this month's draft?

For some, certainly. For Jaguars head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone, though, it will be nothing. They have waited long to pick before. Much longer. And it is because of that ability to wait that the Jaguars are perfectly positioned this offseason.

Jaguars General Manager James Gladstone, left listens as head coach Liam Coen talked about Trevon Walker during the Jacksonville Jaguars’ annual pre-draft luncheon press conference in the media room at the Miller Electric Center Thursday April 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars' Wait

Gladstone spent nine years with the Rams (2016-2024) while Coen spent four seasons (2018-2020, 2022) with the franchise. During their time with the Rams, the Rams' history of their first selection spoke for itself.

Year Rams First Pick Player 2016 No. 1 QB Jared Goff 2017 No. 44 TE Gerald Everett 2018 No. 89 OT Joseph Noteboom 2019 No. 61 DB Taylor Rapp 2020 No. 52 RB Cam Akers 2021 No. 57 WR Tutu Atwell 2022 No. 104 OL Logan Bruss 2023 No. 36 OL Steve Avila 2024 No. 19 EDGE Jared Verse

"Liam has been through it before," Gladstone said with a smile on Thursday, harking back to their days with the Rams when they often did not have first-round picks,

"There is no doubt about it. We have waited longer ... 104 was our first pick. We get to cut that in half a little bit. We have two weeks, one day, till our pick from now? That kind of thing."

Jacksonville Jaguars General Manager James Gladstone talks about the process of making a list of who they want to draft and how that changes if another team picks their pick during the Jaguars’ annual pre-draft luncheon press conference in the media room at the Miller Electric Center Thursday April 9, 2026 in Jacksonville Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When looking at it this way, No. 56 is actually relatively early for both Coen and Gladstone. Last year's instance of picking No. 2 seems to be the outlier here, not the fact that the Jaguars have to wait until pick No. 56.

And when looking at several of those non-first round picks the Rams made while Gladstone and Coen were there, that feels like solid enough proof the Jaguars have little concern about their draft slot. It might make for an eventful start to Day 2, but otherwise the Jaguars seem content and comfortable for a team that is not set to pick until No. 56.

Mar 30, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

That is, of course, as long as the Jaguars do end up picking at No. 56. With the way James Gladstone is able to pull off trades at a high clip, it certainly would not be a shock to see the Jaguars make some kind of move up or down the board.

"You’re always going to stay agile. You're never bored. You're always thinking through what we might be able to do. I think that mental gymnastics certainly is an engaging element regardless of where your first pick point is," Gladstone said.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars might have to wait until halfway through Friday night to find out who their new top pick is, but do not expect for the Jaguars to care much about that fact.