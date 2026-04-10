What Jaguars' Liam Coen Really Needs From Bhayshul Tuten, LeQuint Allen
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JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars drafted a pair of exciting rookie running backs a year ago. Now that each has a chance to expand their role, there are some clear expectations on what their next steps look like.
Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen, both Day 3 picks, combined for 474 snaps a year ago. Tuten flashed as a runner and was an effective goal-line back, while Allen proved to be one of the best pass-protecting running backs in the entire NFL as a rookie.
Each will be set to see their snaps take a big hike north as a result of Travis Etienne leaving in free agency, too.
So, what exactly is Jaguars head coach Liam Coen hoping to see from each running back as they take another step forward?
Bhayshul Tuten
When it comes to Tuten, who had 93 touches (83 carries, 10 catches) as a rookie behind Etienne, he should easily get more of the running game load this season. New free agent running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. will certainly factor into the running back pecking order, but Tuten is set to be an important part of the equation after what he showed as a rookie.
"You look at what ‘Tut’ showed in terms of getting downhill on it inside the tackles that really wasn't on his tape in college. I think we can do a better job of giving him some opportunities, a little bit more, that fit his skillset as well in college, get him going in some of those instances, as well in the pass game, in the screen game," Coen said.
With that said, there are some areas he will have to improve. He only had one fumble despite ball security issues in college, but Coen has stressed before that it is almost as if Tuten was so focused on protecting the ball that he did not maximize his traits at times.
In short, Coen wants the home-run hitter that Tuten was in college. As he noted, he believes the Jaguars can put him in better situations to do so, but Tuten has his own part in that, too.
"I thought he did a great job. I know he had the one fumble against the Colts. Ball security is what we honed on a lot. We really tried to work on. That wasn't just with him, that was with the whole group. Year two, let's go be more creative. Now you learned ball security at a premium, what we're looking for, the standard, now let's go take it to the next level.
LeQuint Allen
As for Allen, it is clear the Jaguars loved what they got out of the seventh-round pick from Syracuse a year ago. While Allen served as the Jaguars' top third-down back thanks to his blocking ability, he did finish the year with just 33 touches. He was efficient with his touches, but it is clear that he can take on more of a role in the passing and running game.
After all, Allen even played some receiver snaps at times for Syracuse. He has a talented skill set as a receiver, but caught just 10 passes last season.
"LeQuint I think showed so much in terms of the toughness, physicality, the care factor, third-down runs that he was really good at for us," Coen said. "I know he had 60 catches or so in college, so that's an area I think we can continue to lean into him as well," Coen said.
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John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley