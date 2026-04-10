What Jaguars' Liam Coen Really Needs From Bhayshul Tuten, LeQuint Allen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars drafted a pair of exciting rookie running backs a year ago. Now that each has a chance to expand their role, there are some clear expectations on what their next steps look like.

Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen, both Day 3 picks, combined for 474 snaps a year ago. Tuten flashed as a runner and was an effective goal-line back, while Allen proved to be one of the best pass-protecting running backs in the entire NFL as a rookie.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back LeQuint Allen Jr. (36) looks on before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Each will be set to see their snaps take a big hike north as a result of Travis Etienne leaving in free agency, too.

So, what exactly is Jaguars head coach Liam Coen hoping to see from each running back as they take another step forward?

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen talked about the upcoming NFL draft during the annual pre-draft luncheon press conference in the media room at the Miller Electric Center Thursday April 9, 2026. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bhayshul Tuten

When it comes to Tuten, who had 93 touches (83 carries, 10 catches) as a rookie behind Etienne, he should easily get more of the running game load this season. New free agent running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. will certainly factor into the running back pecking order, but Tuten is set to be an important part of the equation after what he showed as a rookie.

"You look at what ‘Tut’ showed in terms of getting downhill on it inside the tackles that really wasn't on his tape in college. I think we can do a better job of giving him some opportunities, a little bit more, that fit his skillset as well in college, get him going in some of those instances, as well in the pass game, in the screen game," Coen said.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) returns a kick off return during the first quarter in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With that said, there are some areas he will have to improve. He only had one fumble despite ball security issues in college, but Coen has stressed before that it is almost as if Tuten was so focused on protecting the ball that he did not maximize his traits at times.

In short, Coen wants the home-run hitter that Tuten was in college. As he noted, he believes the Jaguars can put him in better situations to do so, but Tuten has his own part in that, too.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) returns a kick off in the first quarter during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I thought he did a great job. I know he had the one fumble against the Colts. Ball security is what we honed on a lot. We really tried to work on. That wasn't just with him, that was with the whole group. Year two, let's go be more creative. Now you learned ball security at a premium, what we're looking for, the standard, now let's go take it to the next level.

LeQuint Allen

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Lequint Allen Jr. (36) rushes for yards during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Jets 48-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As for Allen, it is clear the Jaguars loved what they got out of the seventh-round pick from Syracuse a year ago. While Allen served as the Jaguars' top third-down back thanks to his blocking ability, he did finish the year with just 33 touches. He was efficient with his touches, but it is clear that he can take on more of a role in the passing and running game.

After all, Allen even played some receiver snaps at times for Syracuse. He has a talented skill set as a receiver, but caught just 10 passes last season.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Lequint Allen Jr. (36) celebrates a first down pickup during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"LeQuint I think showed so much in terms of the toughness, physicality, the care factor, third-down runs that he was really good at for us," Coen said. "I know he had 60 catches or so in college, so that's an area I think we can continue to lean into him as well," Coen said.