Which Jaguars Storylines Are Worth Paying Attention to at OTAs (And Which Aren't)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars will kick off organized team activities a week from today, and there are plenty of threads worth following closely as the Jaguars prepare for the 2026 season.

But as the Jaguars attempt to begin answering questions on both sides of Liam Coen's squad, which storylines are worth tracking closely and which can be safely ignored? We break it all down below.

Storylines Worth Watching

The Rookies Onboarding

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone, center, talks to tight end Tanner Koziol (89), right, and tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars selected 10 players in last month's draft who will officially share the field with the rest of the veteran locker room next week. While each player's role and importance vary, it will be fascinating to see their first steps of integration with the rest of the Jaguars' roster -- especially since the Jaguars double-dipped at three different positions (tight end, wide receiver, defensive end). There will be quite a few position groups that look radically different next week as a result of the Jaguars' rookie additions.

That is not to mention the Jaguars' undrafted free agent additions, either. Several of them, such as running back J'Mari Taylor and cornerbacks Devon Marshall and Preston Hodge, could have real chances to make the roster. The Jaguars may not have many big splashes this offseason, but there has been a shot of youth injected into the roster, and it is worth watching their first steps.

Trevor Lawrence's Next Step

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Monday, April 20, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It certainly seems like Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is due for a big season. Perhaps no quarterback in the NFL played better than he did over the final 2.5 months of the season, and Lawrence and the Jaguars were a bad bounce or two against the Buffalo Bills away from potentially making a serious playoff run in the AFC. With a healthy offseason and a year with Liam Coen under his belt, Lawrence has never had momentum on his side more than today.

Lawrence's first significant steps toward a 2026 leap will begin at OTAs. Everything is going in Lawrence's favor toward a big season under Coen and his staff, but seeing Lawrence and how much the time in the offense has really elevated his game will begin to show itself on the practice field next week. Lawrence will not become an MVP finalist again during OTAs, but here is where it will all start.

The Two New Faces

Dec 7, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (36) rushes the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

The Jaguars obviously have more than just two new faces; they drafted 10 rookies, have 16 undrafted free agents, and signed veteran running back Ameer Abdullah recently. With that said, two new faces could be more important than any of these additions: running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. and defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro, the Jaguars' only additions until April's draft. There is a strong chance that these are the two most impactful additions the Jaguars made this offseason, and next week will give us our first chance to see them on a Jaguars practice field.

Rodriguez signed with the Jaguars early in the free agency process, with his history with Liam Coen serving as the X-factor. Rodriguez will be expected to serve as a solution to the Jaguars' running game issues from the 2025 season. He might not dominate the backfield, but he will serve as a key piece alongside Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen.

Orhorhoro is looking for a fresh start in Jacksonville after two seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. While he might not start out of the gate, he is the most important addition the Jaguars have made toward their pass-rush due to his success as an interior pass-rusher.

Storylines to Ignore

Travis Hunter Updates

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) yells as his is introduced before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Do not expect any more Travis Hunter updates aside from what we already know. Hunter's role for the 2026 Jaguars is going to be arguably the biggest topic facing the franchise all offseason long, but Hunter is not expected on the practice field for OTAs. Jaguars general manager James Gladstone detailed Hunter's timeline last month, noting that he will return from last year's season-ending injury during training camp.

Hunter is going to remain the Jaguars' most-talked-about player until his return officially happens, of course. But for the former No. 2 overall pick, this year's weeks of OTAs practices will mean nothing in regard to his role or what the season might have in store for him.

The LB1 Spot

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) after the game against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

The Jaguars will obviously not just hand Ventrell Miller the starting linebacker job next to Foyesade Olukun -- though in a way, they already have. Miller will have to earn the job on the practice field over the next several months, but the Jaguars' lack of moves at the linebacker position has surely taken most, if not all, of the intrigue away from this storyline. Miller is the favorite to replace former Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd for a reason, and nothing during OTAs should change that.

Branson Combs and seventh-round linebacker Parker Hughes will be given chances to win the job, just like Miller was given chances last year. But for now, it looks like it would be a shock to see anyone but Miller start at the linebacker spot in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns.

The Offensive Line

From left, Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Anton Harrison (77) and lineman Fred Johnson (74) drill with blocking pads as offensive line coach Shaun Sarrett directs during an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Friday, July 25, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars' offensive line is returning eveyr single piece from a year ago, and they also added a high-ceiling player in third-round guard Emmanuel Pregnon. But for all of the questions of whether Pregnon or 2025 third-rounder Wyatt Milum will start at either of the guard spots, do not expect to find any answers during OTAs. OTAs is more about technique and mental reps for many positions, but none more so than the offensive and defensive lines.

With no pads on and contact not allowed until training camp, there is no real point in trying to determine who the Jaguars' starting offensive line will be based off what we see during OTAs. It is an important period for several players, specifically Milum, but no jobs are set to be won or lost along the Jaguars' offensive line on the Miller Electic Center practice field for the next few weeks.