5 Key Takeaways From Jaguars' Pre-Draft Comments

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- With the 2026 NFL Draft just a few weeks away, the Jacksonville Jaguars' top brass gathered at the Miller Electric Center on Thursday to preview their 11 picks.

As always, we were boots on the ground for all of it. So, what were our biggest takeaways from James Gladstone's and Liam Coen's comments ahead of the draft? We break it down below.

Gladstone reveals where the draft is deep

Jacksonville Jaguars General Manager James Gladstone talks about the process of making a list of who they want to draft and how that changes if another team picks their pick during the Jaguars’ annual pre-draft luncheon press conference in the media room at the Miller Electric Center Thursday April 9, 2026 in Jacksonville Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Gladstone would never reveal exactly where the Jaguars' needs internally are priotized and how he views the upcoming class in relation to that, he did make an interesting point to note that this year's class seems particually deep at pass-rusher.

"Beyond that, as it always seems to be the case, is when it comes to the rush, there's a good chunk of defensive ends in this crop in comparison to maybe some of the others, which I think will make for an exciting first round," Gladstone said. "Typically, when you can rush the passer, there's going to be a priority, a premium that gets placed off that."

That is interesting enough on the surface, but I think it could also be looked at as Gladstone is noting defensive ends are likely to fly off the board before the Jaguars pick at No. 56. He said the Jaguars have gone through all kinds of scenarios for all kinds of positions, and I got the sense today that there aren't many scenarios where a top edge defender is at No. 56.

You can worry about waiting until No. 56, Jaguars are not

The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen spoke about Jacksonville native Carson Beck who was quarterback at the Miami Hurricanes last year and at the Georgia Bulldogs before that, during the annual pre-draft luncheon press conference in the media room at the Miller Electric Center Thursday April 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaguars fans will likely find the first-round agonizing as, for the first time in franchise history, the Jaguars do not have a first-round pick. The wait from No. 33 to No. 56, or wherever the Jaguars end up picking, will likely be even worse. But while fans will likely be fretting the time until Gladstone and co. are on the clock, it is clear the Jaguars don't feel the same way.

As Gladstone noted, he and Coen have each waited a lot longer to make a draft pick due to their days with the Rams -- once as late as No. 103. But when asked about whether the wait would be tough on Coen, his face said it all. He quickly nodded no with a face of "trust me, the answer is no." Considering the weakness of this year's top of the class, I believe him.

The process has already changed

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen has a laugh with the media after Jacksonville Jaguars’ annual pre-draft luncheon press conference in the media room at the Miller Electric Center Thursday April 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Gladstone's roster and Coen's coaching staff have not changed much, there are still some adjustments this offseason for the duo to tackle. Coen noted that one of those has been the fact that this year's process already feels less frantic after the staff has been together and gelled for a year. That might seem like a small detail, but it isn't.

The Jaguars got their hirings done right before the start of free agency a year ago, which meant Gladstone was still in his first few weeks on the job -- and Coen in his first few months -- when they went through the 2025 draft process. This time, the operate should be expected to be even cleaner than a year ago.

Coen, Gladstone are in lock step

Jaguars General Manager James Gladstone, left listens as head coach Liam Coen talks about the upcoming NFL draft during the Jacksonville Jaguars’ annual pre-draft luncheon press conference in the media room at the Miller Electric Center Thursday April 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It truly seems like Gladstone and Coen were brought into the NFL to work together. I have covered some general manager/head coach pairings that felt like forced marriages before. I have covered others that seemed lifeless to begin with. But Coen and Gladstone really do seem to have a mutual respect for how one another contributes to the team-building process.

Gladstone talked about intangibly rich players last year, and he drafted several of those. Coen and his staff got the most out of several rookies in key roles, another sign that the Jaguars' coaching staff and front office are on the same page. Thursday's back-and-forth showed this hasn't and will not change.

Never count Gladstone out of a deal

Mar 30, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Gladstone has 11 draft picks at his disposal, which can only mean that there will be some wheeling and dealing in the next two weeks. Gladstone was an active trader during last year's draft, and I did not get the sense that he was married to the idea of having to use all 11 draft picks.

When it comes to trading up to the first round from No. 56, I do not see it. But I still believe the Jaguars are prepared to be as aggresive as ever, even without having a first-round pick to use as a pawn piece.