Jaguars Put Finishing Touches on Preparation for Bills

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have finished all of their preparation for Sunday's Wild Card matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Now, all there is left to do is go play.

The Jaguars have remained steadfast all week that they are not going to change anything about how they prepare for their challenge against the Bills. This included their final practice of the week on Friday.

For the Jaguars, most of the last two months has been filled with must-win games. That hasn't changed as they forged their path to their first playoff appearance since 2022, coming just one year off the heels of a miserable 4-13 season.

“Same as it's been for the last 10 weeks or so, whatever it is. It's been good. Guys have been on it. Good concentration, details in practice and walk through good stuff to coach off of. Today we'll finish up with a little fast Friday, tomorrow walkthrough," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Friday.

"I think that they understand what's at stake without having to go and say ‘Oh, this could be our last practice, this could be our last walkthrough.’ You go through those comments or thought processes, just not where we're at, so just keep going through the week and that's what it's kind of been, same as.”

The Jaguars and Coen have not had much time for reflection to this point. That may not even come after the game depending on its results. Because for now, the Jaguars are focused on one thing: winning.

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen reacts on the field after the game against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium.

"No, but it's cool to come into the team meeting this morning, congratulating the team because we went through the game a little bit on Sunday that we just had and went through the players of the game and all that stuff. So, we were able to cheer for that and move on. And so, yeah, a ton has been accomplished, but you sit here and say that, well, you're here now," Coen said.

"So, you might as well—nothing really does matter what we just did. It really doesn't. It's kind of whatever gets celebrated. No matter what, in a few weeks from here, whenever it ends, you're going to be pissed off or you're going to be really happy. One person, one team, one organization is typically happy at the end of the season and that's what is hard about this job and this profession, but it's also what's exciting about it.”

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) walks off the field after a hit as head coach Liam Coen looks on during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title.

