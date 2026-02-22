How the Jaguars' TE Room Will Be Impacted in Free Agency

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- As we continue to march toward the free agency window in March, we will take a look at each position group on the Jacksonville Jaguars' roster and how it could be impacted.

This time around, we are going to take a look at the Jaguars' tight end room and how James Gladstone and the front office will navigate the offseason for the unit.

Pending Free Agents

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Quintin Morris (80) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Quintin Morris was an incredibly interesting player for the Jaguars last season. Signed as a offseason addition to little fanfare, he started the year on the practice squad before eventually earning a spot on game day on special teams. From there, he began to see his offensive role increase as well. He makes sense as a potential cheap return.

"I really appreciate Quintin Morris. I really respect his journey, the way that he's continued to help our team win regardless of what the role is," Liam Coen said last season. "And it started really big on special teams and gaining the trust of Heath [Special Teams Coordinator Heath Farwell] and Luke [Assistant Special Teams Coach Luke Thompson] and myself and the staff on teams. And then boom, you go on offense and do a good job when your number's called and that's what all we can really ask for.”

Upcoming Extensions

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brenton Strange is clearly the name to watch for the Jaguars here. The former second-round pick just wrapped up his first year as a starter and was extrmely producitve, and he will be eligible for a new deal once the league year begins next month. The Jaguars have made it clear that they consider Strange a key piece to their future.

"I point back to really our intent with what we did in the offseason program, which was when we first arrived, there were players that were longstanding starters in the wide receiver room and the tight end room. Our belief in Brenton and others in the wide receiver room that they, with opportunity, could take a step," James Gladstone said last month.

"Certainly excited now where we're seated to be able to say that was a sound decision. Now, at the same time, Brenton did his part to bring that to life. Rich [Tights End Coach Rich Angulo], in conjunction with our offensive staff, helped bring that with life.

Obviously at this point in time feel like he's someone that we can really rely on moving forward, some version of a security blanket in the passing game and can make things happen when the ball is in his hands. But as a run blocker, he's certainly somebody that can dent the line of scrimmage and set the tone, and so at this point in time, certainly feel like that vision being brought to life through him, through others that are around him is really cool to have seen unfold."

Cap Causalities and Trade Candidates

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Hunter Long (84) gestures after catching a pass for a first down against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

It remains to be seen if the Jaguars will progress into another season with Hunter Long and Johnny Mundt after signing each to free agency deals last season. The Jaguars would save a few million on the cap by releasing either, though releasing Long would give the Jaguars greater cap relief. Both players were healthy scratches at different points last season.

