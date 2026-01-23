Jaguars' Quintin Morris Has Notable Reaction to Titans Hiring Robert Saleh

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars' rivalry with the Tennessee Titans got a big boost this week.

The Titans' hiring of San Francisco defensive coordinator Robert Saleh as their new head coach means he will meet Jaguars head coach Liam Coen twice a year, just a season removed from their memorable post-game dustup in Week 4.

For one Jaguars veteran, though, there was only one clear reaction to have to the Saleh-Coen rivarly extending.

Quintin Morris Weighs In

Jaguars tight end Quintin Morris, who was in close proximity to Saleh and Coen's post-game interaction last year, took to social media to weigh in on the hire.

Coen's issue with Saleh last year began when the 49ers' coordinator said during the week leading up to the game that the team had an advanced sign-stealing system, which Coen and the Jaguars clearly took offense to.

“Liam [Coen] and his staff, a couple of guys coming from Minnesota, they’ve got a—legally—a really advanced signal stealing type system where they always find a way to put themselves in an advantageous situation," Saleh said. "They do a great job with it. They formation you to try to find any nugget they can. So we’ve got to be great with our signals and we’ve got to be great with our communication to combat some of the tells that we might give on the field."

“They’re almost elite in that regard. That whole entire tree. From Sean [McVay], to Kevin O’Connell, to all those guys, they all do it. So, there’s challenges. They’re gonna catch us in some situations where they have the advantage and we just gotta play good, sound, fundamental football and do our best to execute.”

Saleh would go on to say he meant it as a compliment, but it clearly didn't land as one. As for Morris, he was a favorite of Coen's throughout the season, so it surely does not surprise to see where he lands on the Coen-Saleh debate.

"I really appreciate Quintin Morris. I really respect his journey, the way that he's continued to help our team win regardless of what the role is," Coen said after Week 18.

"And it started really big on special teams and gaining the trust of Heath [Special Teams Coordinator Heath Farwell] and Luke [Assistant Special Teams Coach Luke Thompson] and myself and the staff on teams. And then boom, you go on offense and do a good job when your number's called and that's what all we can really ask for.”

