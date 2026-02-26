Concrete Reasons Why the Jaguars Have to Consider a Brian Thomas Jr. Trade

The Jacksonville Jaguars were one of the most improved teams of the 2025 season, as the franchise got a burst of energy under their new head coach. Unfortunately for them, all signs point to them regressing in 2026.

The Jaguars have never won the AFC South in consecutive seasons, so they have their entire franchise history to go up against. Devin Lloyd , one of their most important players on defense, is projected to leave in free agency due to a lack of cap space. What do all of these things mean for the future of the Jaguars next season?

Cloudy Future

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen runs off the field before an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The important thing the Jaguars have to keep in mind is that this could all mean nothing. Liam Coen demonstrated a deep understanding of his roster, and he provided a legitimate boost to their offense. Even if their defense won't have as much talent as it did in 2025, they should still be in the mix for their division.

I don't think Trevor Lawrence's ascension will come to a screeching halt next season, and as long as he continues to actualize his potential, I believe the Jaguars won't have another season where they only win four games.

Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) warms up before an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Buffalo Bills at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

However, that doesn't mean that the Jaguars shouldn't be looking to make moves that improve their team. Their lack of a first-round pick in the upcoming draft class makes it harder to bring in new blood into a team trying to establish itself.

Brian Thomas Jr. was a first-round pick two seasons ago, and he could already be moved after a disappointing sophomore season. The reason why the Jaguars would be interested in making a bold move like this would be to move into the first round of the draft and address another area of need in their roster.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another reason why they'd be interested in trading him is that the bulk of his rookie production came when Mac Jones was their quarterback, not Lawrence. They also have an ascending player in Parker Washington, who's coming off a season where he had more receiving yards and touchdowns than Thomas Jr., in just two more games played.

Trading away Thomas Jr. isn't going to help their offense, but it could give them the space necessary to boost their team as a whole. Despite a sophomore slump, I think his trade value is at the minimum a second-round pick, if not a late first. What are some possible landing spots if he is put on the trade block?

Star Potentially on the Move

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) rolls out during the second quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Buffalo Bills have failed to give Josh Allen a proper star in their receiving room after Stefon Diggs' departure, and it has continuously cost them in the postseason. I think this is an unrealistic move, given how the Bills just beat the Jaguars in the playoffs, but the Bills do have a big need at wide receiver.

They also have the 26th overall pick, which, combined with the Jaguars' 56th overall pick, gives them two chances to address some of their problems on defense. It also gives Coen a chance to draft a receiver of his choice that he wants to use in their offense, given how Thomas Jr.'s potential departure would leave a hole in their receiving room.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) during halftime against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Speaking about Diggs, he didn't give enough firepower to the New England Patriots in their embarrassing Super Bowl loss. It was more on Drake Maye's inexperience, but the Jaguars can take advantage of a front office that's desperate to make a big splash.

This is a landing spot that makes the most sense to me, as I don't know if the Patriots can find as impactful a player as Thomas Jr. with the 31st overall pick. I also don't know what value the Jaguars can find with the second-to-last pick in the first round, but the Patriots need a young wide receiver of the future and a draft pick that doesn't hold much value.

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Finally, the Pittsburgh Steelers are a team that should be interested in Thomas Jr. if he becomes available. We've already seen them trade for a wide receiver in the Aaron Rodgers era, and if he's going to be on the team next season, they have to give it all they got to maximize what could be the Hall of Famer's final season in the NFL.

I also think this would be the best fit for Thomas Jr. He perfectly complements DK Metcalf and gives them a two-headed dragon in their receiving room. They also have the 21st overall pick, which should be something the Jaguars are very interested in.

