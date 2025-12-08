What Jaguars Found vs. Colts That Will Unlock Playoff Chances

The Jacksonville Jaguars just keep rolling. In Week 14, they notched their fourth win in a row by blowing out the Indianapolis Colts at home, 36-19. That victory gave them sole possession of the one seed in the AFC South and will guarantee that they at least split the season series with Indy.



Jacksonville is likely just a couple of games away from guaranteeing itself a postseason bid. While this team will want to ensure that it doesn't get too far ahead of itself, it's high time that Head Coach Liam Coen and his players start gearing themselves up for a playoff run. Thankfully, they took a big step forward in that regard in Week 14.



Trevor Lawrence's deep ball is back



There was no shortage of impressive performances from the Jacksonville Jaguars in their dominant beatdown of the Indianapolis Colts. However, the bulk of the credit has to go to their captain, quarterback Trevor Lawrence. After a season full of scrutiny and criticism, T-Law has led his Jaguars to their third winning campaign in five seasons.



He might not be perfect, but he's the most talented gunslinger this franchise has had in a long time, if not ever. Now, he's starting to find the consistency that he's lacked in his young career. And the best part of all is that he's been able to do it without losing his audacity and his explosiveness. In Week 14, he hit on four of his six attempts of 20 air yards or more, totaling 132 yards in the process. Head Coach Liam Coen spoke on how his QB has been able to rediscover his deep touch:



"We've worked pretty hard, I would say, throughout the whole season in practice, watching tape, and really trying to detail and get more reps at throwing the ball down the field. We've been pretty diligent about every Wednesday in our Mamba going and throwing the ball. Let's throw the go ball. Let's keep throwing it down the field a little bit.

Again, this Thursday, we tried to do the same thing with him and [Brian Thomas Jr.] again on the first play, in Mamba again. We've tried. We've worked at it. Credit these guys for sticking with it and continuing to have confidence in each other to go make plays. So, I think that us being able to run it may have helped in some of those, but really, a few of those were just those guys going out and making huge plays.



Reestablishing the deep passing game between Lawrence, BTJ, and the rest of the Jaguars' weapons will be crucial for this team in their playoff push and their run in the postseason. If that part of the offense is clicking, there's no ceiling on what Jacksonville can do on the attack under Liam Coen.

