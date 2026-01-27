Why Liam Coen's Next Jaguars Staff Could Be Even Better

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have plenty of reasons to be optimistic entering 2026, which will prelude a season with some of the highest expectations in franchise history.

One of those reasons? The strength of Liam Coen's coaching staff, which is starting to take shape for 2026 . We discuss this and more in today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast.

The Jaguars got a potentially massive boost on Monday when offensive coordinator Grant Udinski took his name out of contention for the Cleveland Browns' head coaching job. Meanwhile, defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile is still in the running with the Arizona Cardinals for their job, but there is also a widely-held belief that the Cardinals are targeting Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur.

Ultimately, the Jaguars need those two dominoes to still fall so they can have some clarity on their 2026 staff. But the longer each search goes on, the more likely it seems the Jaguars will have at least one coordinator back, if not both. Udisnki is still up for the Buffalo Bills job and seems like a genuine candidate to be Josh Allen's next coach, but they are the last team in the running for him.

If the Jaguars at least hold onto Campanile, then it appears they will more likely than not keep their defensive staff intact. Campanile's connections are why several of the assistants on that side of the ball were hired last season, and him staying for at least another year would give the Jaguars some much-needed stability after years of change.

There is a new addition to the defensive staff, too, with the Jaguars hiring Miami Dolphins cornerbacks coach Mathieu Araujo to their staff. Araujo, like several other defensive coaches on staff, has deep connections to Campanile. Araujo will be effectively replacing former Jaguars defensive backs coach Ron Milus, giving him an important spot on Coen's staff.

Then there is the addition on the offensive side of the ball. The Jaguars hired Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive line coach Brian Picucci as their new run game coordinator. The Jaguars wanted him on Coen's staff last year, and the fact that he will now be a part of the staff moving forward implies the Jaguars' coaching staff this year will be a little closerto what Coen's true vision was.

The Jaguars are not out of the woods with their coordinators yet, but their staff this season could be even better than last year's as long as they get the right breaks.

