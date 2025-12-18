Reviewing Jaguars' Clinching Scenarios Heading into Week 16

The Jacksonville Jaguars are having a big-time bounce-back season from last year. The new regime that features first-year head coach Liam Coen gets this team heading in the right direction, and it shows why this franchise went after him and did not take no for an answer.

Coen gets this Jaguars team playing the best football we have seen in several seasons. It is no mistake why they are sitting at 10-4 heading into Week 16 and have a chance to clinch a playoff berth this Sunday.

Coen has turned it around in Doval. They brought him in to be the offensive minded head coach they have been searching for. It has made a huge difference. This offense is playing its best football in a while. Starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence has looked great for most of the season, and a lot of credit has to go to Coen. Coen has come in and given Lawrence exactly what he was looking for in a head coach. He coaches him hard and lets him know the things he needs to fix to be better.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks on as head coach Liam Coen talks a play with offensive coordinator Grant Udinski looking on during the first quarter of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That has made the whole team better, and these guys believe in Coen and the rest of the coaching staff. Heading into Week 16, they are the leaders in the AFC South, and they are the current No. 3 seed in the AFC Playoff picture. There is still work to be done, and they have a shot at getting a playoff spot this weekend.

No. 3: Jacksonville Jaguars

Record: 10–4 | Opponents left above .500: 2 | Playoff probability: 98%

"Liam Coen’s Jaguars are rolling toward their first division title since 2022. This weekend, Jacksonville will be on the road against the Broncos, who are riding a league-best 11-game winning streak," said Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) runs for yardage in the first quarter during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaguars Playoff Clinching Scenarios Week 16

Jaguars win plus Colts loss or tie OR

Jaguars win plus Texans loss or tie OR

Jaguars tie plus Colts loss OR

Jaguars tie plus Colts tie plus Texans loss

The Jaguars will face their biggest test yet this season. They will be going on the road to face the AFC leaders, the Denver Broncos. This is going to be a game where we see what the Jaguars are made of and if they are real contenders. This matchup could also be an AFC playoff preview that we could see again. It is going to be a team effort and a huge opportunity for this team.

Nov 30, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen smiles to the crowd as he walks of the field against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

To see the Jaguars' odds in each game this season, sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.