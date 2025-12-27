Jaguars Roundtable Preview, Final Predictions For Colts Rematch

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to face off against the Indianapolis Colts for the second time in a month, and the stakes could not be clearer.

To give you our full comprehensive preview of the Colts game, our team of writers has gotten together to give their predictions and weigh in on the Jaguars ' biggest questions.

Can the running game come back to life?

John Shipley: They need it to. While the Jaguars' passing game has been on fire over the last month, the rushing attack has absolutely cratered and the Jaguars need to ensure they get it back on track before the playoffs start.

Jacksonville has a quality matchup to allow themselves to get back on track this week, but they must take advantage. If not, it could be tough sledding in the key weeks ahead.

Andy Quach: This is a tough one. I do believe the Jaguars' ground-game turmoil has been a bit overblown lately. Looking through the schedule, they've struggled to run the ball mostly against the opponents you'd expect to shut down that facet of their offense. There are a couple of outliers, though, including the Indianapolis Colts in their first meeting.

On the bright side, they'll either be playing under clear skies or a dome this time around instead of a downpour. However, Indy will have DeForest Buckner for this rematch, and Jacksonville has three starting offensive linemen on the injury report. Ultimately, I think between volume and an explosive run or two, the Jags' rushing attack will look better in this game when it's all said and done.

Jared Feinberg: With the recent news of DeForest Buckner's neck surgery, despite Patrick Mekari's absence tomorrow, the Jaguars' run game can come back to life in Indianapolis.

Travis Etienne has been averaging just over three yards per carry after averaging nearly five in the first 11 games of the season, but I'm excited to see the violence and mauler mentality rookie Wyatt Milum provides to open some creases in the run game. Etienne is due for a big game on the ground, and if Tuten is healthy this week, the run game could finally emerge after an extended absence.

Can the Jaguars slow down Rivers?

John Shipley: The book is clearly out on how to play Rivers and the Colts. He does not have the ability to push the ball downfield any longer, which means the Jaguars can play their safeties close to the line if scrimmage to stop the run. As long as the Jaguars are sound in their zone coverage and are able to disrupt some of the passing lanes that Rivers will try to quickly exploit, then they should be OK.

Andy Quach: Not to sound overconfident, but, yes, definitely. Philip Rivers has played about as admirably as a 44-year-old grandpa suiting up in the NFL for the first time in five years can possibly play, but he's still a 44-year-old grandpa suiting up in the NFL for the first time in five years. He was able to put up decent numbers against the Seattle Seahawks, who stayed in their base two-high shell coverage practically the entire time, and the San Francisco 49ers, who haven't exactly had the stoutest defense this season, amid a litany of injuries.

He'll find it a bit tougher to move the ball against Anthony Campanile's disguised zone coverages, especially with Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker, and the rest of the Jaguars' pass rush chasing him down. Liam Coen and his staff have shown a tendency to adjust to their opponent. I expect Jacksonville to take away Rivers' quick reads and force him to hang in the pocket and make plays downfield.

Jared Feinberg: Grandpa Philip Rivers was kicking some butt earlier in last week's showdown with the 49ers, and I was proud of what he did despite being five years removed from retirement. However, he faces yet another quality defense that can get to the quarterback and muddy the picture from time to time. Rivers does have a lot of control to make adjustments at the line of scrimmage, but the Colts' collapse continues with their quarterback situation imploding once again this weekend.

Score prediction?

John Shipley: I think the Jaguars win this one handedly. The Colts are beat up, without their best defender, and have to put their entire offense on a quarterback who can't move. Jaguars 34, Colts 17.

Andy Quach: Jacksonville wasn't satisfied with clinching the playoffs after the Colts lost to the Niners on Monday night. Coen and his team will be looking to extend their run as the new heel of the NFL by stomping out Rivers' Cinderella return and officially eliminating Indy from the playoffs. I don't think they'll take their foot off the gas in this one. Jaguars sweep the season series, 31-16.

Jared Feinberg: For once, I was happy my prediction last week was wrong: the Jaguars might be Super Bowl contenders in a wide-open league. The Colts are having an astounding collapse that could cause changes for the new/old ownership in Indy.

This team is not there anymore to be taken seriously, even though Tony Bossili is likely calling this the biggest game in franchise history. The Jaguars are the hottest team in football with no signs of slowing down, and they could be on their way to securing as high as the No. 2 seed in the AFC. Jaguars 31, Colts 17

