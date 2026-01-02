Why Jaguars Won't Fall Victim to Titans' Trap Game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have one more obstacle to clear before the 2025 playoffs.

The Jaguars have already punched their ticket to the postseason, but they need to topple the Tennessee Titans in Week 18 to ensure an AFC South title and a home playoff game. In today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast, we discuss why the Jaguars should be trusted to avoid the trap game scenario.

Simply put , the Jaguars have met the challenge time and time again this year, even when they have faced uphill odds. Of the Jaguars' four losses, only one came in a game in which the Jaguars failed to be competitive, and only one came against a non-playoff team. Otherwise, the Jaguars have avoided every other trap game on their schedule.

But the Jaguars haven't had many games where they were playing against a team looking to play spoiler. Perhaps in the last few weeks when they have hosted the New York Jets and then last week when they went to the wire on the road against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Jaguars firmly controlled each of those games, though, and never seemed to be heavily in danger of losing. They took the Colts' best shot, and then some, but were able to ultimately walk away unscathed. And that is what the Jaguars must do this week against a Titans team that is hungry to wreck their path to the AFC title.

Jacksonville can expect a motivated Titans team. They can expect a physical, chippy game that sees each side display high levels of intensity and willingness to compete. That is what they got from the Titans last time, and it isn't changing this week.

“They know. I don’t have to tell them anything about this game. I don’t have to tell them a single thing. They’re extremely aware. It’s going to be one of those types of football games where we understand that they’ve improved," Coen said.

"I think Tennessee, in really all areas, it’s one of the best run defenses in the National Football League over the last X amount of weeks. They are scoring more offensively. You can tell that Cam [Titans QB Cam Ward] has definitely found a little bit more of a rhythm. They’re getting the ball out of his hands, some more RPOs, they’re running it well. There’s not a lot of quit in that football team in Tennessee right now.”

