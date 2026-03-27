Jaguars Run Game Must Set the Tone for Offense's Next Step

The Jacksonville Jaguars did take a huge hit at the running back position when they lost starting running back Travis Etienne Jr. to the New Orleans Saints in free agency. But that is not going to stop the Jaguars from wanting to run the ball well next season.

That is something that they will emphasize all offseason long and something they are going to want to do next season. We all know what a good run game does for any NFL team. It sets up a lot of different things for an offense.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Head coach Liam Coen likes to run the ball, and that is something he wants to do better next season. Coen and the Jaguars want to be consistent next season on the ground. That is what they want to be part of their bread and butter on the offensive side of the ball.

Coen is a great offensive mind, and he is going to figure out how to get touches for his backs and put them in the best positions to be successful. Coen is not going to shy away from using his running backs next season.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaguars Running Game Critial for Succesful 2026 Season

The Jaguars' offense will be better with a run game that is there game in and game out, and it is giving the defense something to think about when they are on the field. A strong run game goes hand in hand with an offense that likes to get the ball downfield.

The run game opens up a lot of things in the passing game. Those linebackers start coming down, and the middle of the field becomes open. Things like that will help the Jaguars next season on offense.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars do not have the running back room right now that is going to wow any team, but it is going to get better as we get closer to the start of the NFL season.

It is going to be one that Coen makes sure is ready to go, and it could feature more than just one running back. They could be coming at you in so many ways, and that is what makes Coen one of the best play callers in the league.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) returns a kick off in the first quarter during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images