Jaguars Set to Be Without Key Playmaker vs. Colts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have gotten a host of players back from injury in recent weeks, but one key player will have to miss Week 14 vs. the Indianapolis Colts.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington is set to be inactive vs. the Colts due to a hip injury he sustained last week vs. the Tennessee Titans. Washington missed Wednesday's practice and was limited on Thursday and Friday before being ruled questionable.

#Jaguars WR Parker Washington (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday and won’t play, source said. He’ll be inactive. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 7, 2025

Washington's Void

There is no questioning there will be a void for the Jaguars with Washington out, both on offense and special teams. Washington has been one of the Jaguars' best pass-catchers this season and has had big games during their three-game winning streak, while he has also broken out as one of the NFL's best punt returners with two touchdown returns this season.

Washington, simply put, has been one of the biggest sparks on the Jaguars' roster and has played a huge role in their 8-4 start. The Jaguars will certainly miss him vs. the Colts, but they will have to move on with the other pieces of their receiving room.

“Yeah, if Parker's unable, then it'll be a mix of Dyami [WR Dyami Brown], [WR] Tim Patrick, and also [WR] Austin Trammell for right now, I would say. So, it's a matter of those guys being able to fill and then also be able to play Z and X at some of those other positions as well, with Dyami and Tim being able to do some of those things as well," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Friday.

"So, all those guys have made big plays for us at some point this season. Love to have Parker out there and obviously for special teams and for offense, but really trust that we'll be able to go out and get the job done regardless.”

The fact Washington did at least practice at the end of the week, though, suggests his absence should not be an extended one.

"You look at these games down the stretch are, like I mentioned the other day, limited options, limited opportunities. And even though we see these guys again, I definitely think there's a heightened sense of awareness," Coen said. "You want to go play, you want to compete in games like this, ultimately, so we'll see. We’ve got to make sure that we're doing right by those guys and what's best for our team, though.”

