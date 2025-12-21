What a Win (and Loss) Means For the Jaguars vs. Broncos
A massive game approaches on Sunday as the 10-4, AFC South-leading Jacksonville Jaguars travel to the Rocky Mountains to play the AFC's No. 1 seed, the Denver Broncos.
This game features many storylines and plenty of excitement as two of the hottest teams in the sport face off in an epic postseason preview at Mile High in Denver. The Jaguars are looking to continue their success under first-year head coach Liam Coen and surging quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Let's look into what a win or loss would mean for Jacksonville after this weekend.
What a win means
Success is not a given in this league. Look at what happened with the Kansas City Chiefs--a once-booming dynasty is now on life support after missing the postseason. The Jaguars need to take any advantage they have to gain success, and Sunday provides that mission for this franchise under a first-year head coach.
A win would propel Jacksonville into some lofty discussions that Duval faithful would've never imagined heading into the first season under a new regime, and while I want to name the game, you can probably guess which one would be discussed, one that is played in front of over 100 million people in February.
Furthermore, the Jaguars would be in a strong position to secure a top-three seed in the AFC, a significant accomplishment given their performance this year. If the win comes off the arm of Lawrence, the hype around him will only grow, as it has for the last few weeks. A victory would only serve as further testament to the brilliance of Coen as a first-time head coach.
What a loss would mean
Whenever an NFL team has success with a first-year coach, there tend to be versions of learning curves along the way. Coen has had experiences of this during the early portions of the season when they lost three bouts in a four-game stretch, but he hasn't faced a challenge quite like Denver at Mile High.
A loss would be a disappointment one way or another, as Jacksonville's opportunity to make further noise in the AFC slips from its fingers, unable to weather the obstacles that the Broncos presented defensively. Should it be a close defeat, it would show the Jaguars as a team that can take on the best of the best at their highest level, but a blowout would tell the world this team isn't ready for the big-time, late-season matchups with postseason implications.
