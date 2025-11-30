Duval Dishes on Jaguars' Dominant Week 13 Win Over Titans

A lot of fans were understandably nervous about this one. The Jacksonville Jaguars came into Week 13 at 7-4, but they had also shown that they can't really be trusted against inferior competition. In their last game, they barely escaped Glendale with a three-point overtime win over the Arizona Cardinals, who are now 3-9.



Even though the Jaguars had a favorable matchup with the 1-10 Tennessee Titans, there was really no telling how this game would go, especially since their opponent had been heating up in recent weeks, with rookie quarterback Cam Ward starting to find a groove. Thankfully, Jacksonville didn't just handle Tennessee on the road, but it notched one of its most convincing wins so far this year, coasting to a 25-3 victory to move to 8-4 on the season.



Jaguars win their third in a row



The reason the game against the Arizona Cardinals was so close was Trevor Lawrence. The Jacksonville Jaguars had to go down to the wire in Glendale because their quarterback had four turnovers — a strip-sack that was returned for a defensive touchdown and three brutal interceptions, including one in the end zone that killed a would-be scoring drive.



T-Law bounced back in a big way in Week 13, though. The ground game couldn't take advantage of a middling Tennessee Titans defense, but Lawrence answered the call with 229 yards and two touchdowns on 16-of-27 passing. He also rushed three times for 25 yards, scored the two-point conversion on a QB keeper, and took care of the ball.



Trevor Lawrence hates the Titans as much as Jags fans do and that’s enough for me — med (@med_904) November 30, 2025

Trevor Lawrence on throws past the sticks in the first half:



🎯 6/9

🎯 125 passing yards

🎯 2 TDs | 0 INTs

🎯 149.3 passer rating pic.twitter.com/LWZplNLfQn — PFF (@PFF) November 30, 2025

Trevor Lawrence is COOKING 👀



6/7

122 passing yards

2 TDs



(via: @NFL)pic.twitter.com/InNWMrENd4 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) November 30, 2025

Trevor Lawrence's 156.5 passer rating today is a career high for a single half



His previous career high was 152.1 against the Patriots in London last year pic.twitter.com/p1m0c7icfT — Gus Logue (@gus_logue) November 30, 2025

Jakobi Meyers was on the receiving end of a lot of Lawrence's best plays against the Titans. The Jaguars' newest wideout finished with six catches on six targets for 90 yards and a touchdown. He also had a 50-yard catch-and-run. His acquisition has been a slam dunk for Jacksonville, leading many to wonder what lengths this team will go to in order to keep him around once his contract expires at the end of the season.



The Jakobi Meyers trade has already aged wonderfully for Jacksonville. I am not sure how you do not extend him — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) November 30, 2025

Jakobi Meyers saved the Jags. Wow. — Rev. Eric Dunn (@ericvdunn) November 30, 2025

Have a day Jakobi Meyers!!!



He now has 18/245/2 for the #Jaguars pic.twitter.com/376Pto5vMm — Daniel Griffis (@DanDGriffis) November 30, 2025

The Jakobi Meyers trade is feeding families. His instant chemistry with Trevor has been a beautiful thing 🥹 pic.twitter.com/hAieeyI2Uq — Emerson Lotzia, Jr. (@EmersonLotzia) November 30, 2025

Coming into this game, Cam Ward had been playing his best ball since getting selected first overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Jaguars and Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile had him on the ropes, though, keeping him constantly under duress, sacking him three times for 20 yards, and forcing a parade of poor throws with pressure in his face. He finished with just 141 yards on 24-of-38 passing.



Cam Ward propaganda pic.twitter.com/vtLBUVPCdR — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) November 24, 2025

If my QB flipped me a 3 yard pass on 4th and 18 just for me to get blasted into the feudal ages by a defensive tackle I’d probably swing on him but luckily my QB isn’t Cam Ward — med (@med_904) November 30, 2025

GRADE Cam Ward's performance versus the Jaguars:



-24/38

-141 Passing Yards

-0 TDs

-0 INTs

-70.2 Passer Rating#Titans #TitanUp pic.twitter.com/N151kFYNiP — SharmSports (@SharmSports) November 30, 2025

Not only did the Jaguars win today, but the Indianapolis Colts also fell to the Houston Texans, 20-16. Jacksonville and Indy are now tied at 8-4 apiece, raising the stakes for their head-to-head clash in Week 14. With a victory next week, the Jaguars will take the division lead with just four games left in the season.

The #Jaguars are set to take the first place spot in the AFC South after the Colts loss vs. Houston.



Jaguars host Colts next week in arguably biggest game of the season. — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) November 30, 2025

"We need everybody. We need the city to show up."



Grab tickets to #INDvsJAX now: https://t.co/qphtwrkekM pic.twitter.com/Y6hDrYDUsg — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) November 30, 2025

What’s the Colts record to end the year? At 8-4, their next 5 games:



@ Jaguars

@ Seahawks

Vs 49ers

Vs Jaguars

@ Texans



Brutal stretch to end the year — Joel Moran (@joelvmoran) November 30, 2025

