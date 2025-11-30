Duval Dishes on Jaguars' Dominant Week 13 Win Over Titans
In this story:
A lot of fans were understandably nervous about this one. The Jacksonville Jaguars came into Week 13 at 7-4, but they had also shown that they can't really be trusted against inferior competition. In their last game, they barely escaped Glendale with a three-point overtime win over the Arizona Cardinals, who are now 3-9.
Even though the Jaguars had a favorable matchup with the 1-10 Tennessee Titans, there was really no telling how this game would go, especially since their opponent had been heating up in recent weeks, with rookie quarterback Cam Ward starting to find a groove. Thankfully, Jacksonville didn't just handle Tennessee on the road, but it notched one of its most convincing wins so far this year, coasting to a 25-3 victory to move to 8-4 on the season.
Jaguars win their third in a row
The reason the game against the Arizona Cardinals was so close was Trevor Lawrence. The Jacksonville Jaguars had to go down to the wire in Glendale because their quarterback had four turnovers — a strip-sack that was returned for a defensive touchdown and three brutal interceptions, including one in the end zone that killed a would-be scoring drive.
T-Law bounced back in a big way in Week 13, though. The ground game couldn't take advantage of a middling Tennessee Titans defense, but Lawrence answered the call with 229 yards and two touchdowns on 16-of-27 passing. He also rushed three times for 25 yards, scored the two-point conversion on a QB keeper, and took care of the ball.
Jakobi Meyers was on the receiving end of a lot of Lawrence's best plays against the Titans. The Jaguars' newest wideout finished with six catches on six targets for 90 yards and a touchdown. He also had a 50-yard catch-and-run. His acquisition has been a slam dunk for Jacksonville, leading many to wonder what lengths this team will go to in order to keep him around once his contract expires at the end of the season.
Coming into this game, Cam Ward had been playing his best ball since getting selected first overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Jaguars and Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile had him on the ropes, though, keeping him constantly under duress, sacking him three times for 20 yards, and forcing a parade of poor throws with pressure in his face. He finished with just 141 yards on 24-of-38 passing.
Not only did the Jaguars win today, but the Indianapolis Colts also fell to the Houston Texans, 20-16. Jacksonville and Indy are now tied at 8-4 apiece, raising the stakes for their head-to-head clash in Week 14. With a victory next week, the Jaguars will take the division lead with just four games left in the season.
Get all of our Jaguars game summaries in social media form when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Andy Quach is a journalism graduate from Florida Gulf Coast University with extensive experience covering the NFL, NBA, and college sports. He is the assistant beat writer for the Jacksonville Jaguars Om SI, and also serves as the fantasy sports and betting reporter for four NFL teams.