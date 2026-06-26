Winners, Losers From Jaguars Extending Brenton Strange: Where Rookies Land

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have long believed they have one of the NFL's top tight ends in Brenton Strange, and they put their money behind it this week with an extension that makes Strange amongst the highest-paid tight ends in the NFL.

“Over the course of last season, it was clear that Brenton was an important part of what we’re building here. He will continue to grow within the confines of the offense and be a weapon in both the pass and run game," Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said in a statement on Thursday.

We have detailed how we think Strange's deal could impact the timing of Parker Washington's impending extension, as well as whether we think it changes things for the Jaguars' newest tight ends. But what is the complete list of winners and losers in the wake of Strange's deal? We break it down below.

Winners

The Rookie Tight Ends

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) runs the ball during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Does the Strange deal mean that it will be tough for either of the Jaguars' two rookie tight ends to become full-time players within the next few years? It certainly does, especially for Nate Boerkircher since his skill-set is so similar to Strange in terms of versatility. But we saw with the way Strange was developed that sometimes the more patient path is the one to go when it comes to tight end development. Strange learned a lot from Evan Engram for two years, and now the roles are reversed.c

"I think coming here and learning from Evan was very important in my process because just of the knowledge that he has of the game, how he goes about his business. I always tell you all I'm super thankful for my time with him, and I wouldn't be here without all that guidance," Strange said about Engram on Thursday.

Boerkircher and Koziol can now both be developed at the appropiate pace, just like Strange was. If they do not put up big numbers as rookies, it will not be reason to fret, because that is exactly what happened with Strange as a rookie.

James Gladstone

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone talks to tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The extension for Brenton Strange is the latest move by Jaguars general manager James Gladstone that shows he understands how to approach new deals with his stars. Gladstone has gotten ahead of the curve to get early deals for players like Jakobi Meyers, Cole Van Lanen, Travon Walker, and now Strange. It is hard to put an exact value on how much money Gladstone has saved the Jaguars in the process, but it is fair to say it is considerable.

When it comes to dealing with contracts and finding deals that win for both sides, Gladstone has yet to miss with the Jaguars. Perhaps more time is needed to see how some of these deals age, but the Strange deal for now at least looks like another feather in Gladstone's cap. The contract process has gone much smoother for the Jaguars since Gladstone and the rest of the Jaguars' brass were hired in 2025.

Trevor Lawrence

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) walks off the field during the third day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, June 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Trevor Lawrence has had a great connection with Brenton Strange over the last two seasons, and retaining the talented tight end can only be a good thing for the Jaguars' franchise passer. Lawrence was his most efficient last season when targeting Strange, with the Jaguars' athletic and versatile tight end serving as Lawrence's safety blanket underneath and in the middle of the field.

Just look at the way Strange produced when he got back into the lineup after missing five games last season. Following his Week 12 return, he produced 26 receptions, 336 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns to rank tied-third, second and tied-third among AFC tight ends. Him and Lawrence have developed a great chemistry, and keeping him around for the long-haul helps support the Jaguars' general on the offensive side of the ball.

Losers

The Veteran Tight Ends

September 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Hunter Long (84) catches a touchdown pass as San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Junior Bergen (86) defends during the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

With Strange set to be one of the NFL's highest-paid tight ends for the next few seasons, it makes sense for the Jaguars to keep looking for cheap options to add to the depth chart like they did with Boerkircher and Koziol. For veterans like Hunter Long and Quintin Morris, that could mean their days are numbered in the long-term picture of things.

The Jaguars already maded it clear what their intentions were at the tight end position when they drafted two rookies in April, but the Strange deal confirms it. When it comes to the rest of the tight end room, the Jaguars' spending days could be over until Strange's deal has run its course all the way through.

The Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft (85) celebrates a touchdown against the Washington Commanders on Thursday, September 11, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Commanders 27-18. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | William Glasheen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the biggest reasons I thought this was a smart deal from general manager James Gladstone and the Jaguars' front office was the timing. There are other tight ends set to be paid soon, including Brock Bowers, Sam LaPorta, and Tucker Kraft. When it comes to that group, Kraft is the player who has had the most similar career and skill-set to Strange.

With Strange earning this big deal, it seems safe to say a range has now been set for Kraft as the Green Bay Packers look to keep him around long-term. Thanks to the Jaguars, and the Atlanta Falcons, the Packers look set to pay big, big money to Kraft as he comes off a significant injury from a year ago.

Fantasy Football

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen laughs with coaches before the Jaguars held their final Organized Team Activity on Monday, June 15, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Good luck figuring out how the Jaguars are going to divide the touches in their passing game this year. They have one of the most talented receiver rooms in the NFL with Washington, Brian Thomas Jr., Jakobi Meyers, and Travis Hunter, and head coach Liam Coen has already spoken before on the importance of spreading the ball around in his offense. It is clear the Jaguars see Strange as a critical piece to what they do on offense, but what will that look like numbers-wise?

That is a very good problem for the Jaguars to have, and one that most teams are building toward having each offseason. For fantasy football purposes, though, the Jaguars seem like one of the toughest teams to figure out solely because they have so many talented pass-catchers. I know, I can't believe I am talking about the Jaguars either, but that is where their roster is right now.