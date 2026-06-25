Grading Jaguars' Brenton Strange Extension: James Gladstone Earns High Marks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Another cornerstone of the Jacksonville Jaguars' locker room has been locked in for the long-term future.

The Jaguars signed fourth-year tight end Brenton Strange to a three-year, $48 million extension on Wednesday, making Strange the latest in a long line of young and ascending Jaguars to sign new deals with the franchise.

So, how do we grade the Jaguars' move to re-sign Strange? we break down all of the pros and cons below.

Pros

Sep 21, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) runs the ball against Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter (4) during the third quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

There are multiple layers to Strange's game that make this an easy deal to like. For one, he has improved his pass-catching production with each season as his role in the offense has expanded, and he has proven to be able to win as a pass-catcher in multiple ways. He can be a safety blanket possession target, but he can also seperate with his route running, win the ball in the air, and create yards after the catch. His nine receptions of 20-plus yards ranked fifth in the AFC among tight ends in 2025.

Strange is also a top-tier blocker who can win from multiple alignments. He can block in space, as an in-line tight end, and can consistently match up with starting defensive ends and more than hold his own. His versatility as a blocker was unlocked by Liam Coen's scheme last year and is one part of his game that will not show up in the box score.

There is also the fact that Strange got less money than Kyle Pitts and other move tight ends, despite none of them offering what Strange does in the running game and even in pass-protection. The Jaguars were able to get solid market value for Strange before he put together another potential career year in 2026, which shows good timing and instinct by the Jaguars' brass.

Cons

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) runs after the catch against against the Tennessee Titans during the third quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

It is tough to find many faults with the Jaguars' deal for Strange, especially in the wake of the deal for Pitts just a day earlier. There is an argument to potentially make that the Jaguars have still not quite seen Strange "explode" as a pass-catcher since his career-best year consisted of 45 catches for 540 yards and three touchdowns and he still does not have 1,000 receiving yards, but those who have observed his progress and his role in the Jaguars' offense understand why his numbers have been what they are.

To that point, it certainly appears as if the Jaguars expect his numbers to go up moving forward -- both because of his new deal and because of their investment in the tight end room behind him. While some will question the Jaguars' decision to draft Texas A&M tight end Nate Boerkircher at No. 56 overall in the wake of Strange signing his deal, the Jaguars and head coach Liam Coen have made the argument that the move can only help Strange.

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) looks on during the third day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, June 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"As much as man, we love [Brenton Strange blocking and he's so tough, he wants to do it, he's physical, he'll bite you. He also missed some time last year in which our record, and when you look at when he has production what our record looks like, it’s kind of interesting to see," Coen said.

"And so, allowing Brenton to continue to do what he does well, but also to maybe take some of that wear and tear, some of the pounding that it takes when you're blocking the Travon Walkers of the world and Josh Hines-Allens of the world, getting him matched up more on those linebackers and safeties and now he's an advantage for us. Now we have an edge."

Final Grade

It is hard to not think the Jaguars did very, very well on Strange's deal. While box score watchers will look at his receiving totals and likely scoff, it is pretty clear what the context of his career says. He has produced more and more with each season and would have put up even better numbers a year ago had he not missed five games with injury.

The Jaguars' offense simply looked like it was missing something when Strange was off the field a year ago. His value as a run blocker and as a multiple-level threat in the passing game makes him perhaps the most important player on the Jaguars' offense who is not named Trevor Lawrence, and the economics of the tight end market suggest the Jaguars are going to see this deal age very, very well.

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) greets fans after the game the New York Jets at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

When players like Kyle Pitts and Isaiah Likely are getting more total value and guaranteed money than Strange, it is hard not to see this as a steal. Those players are good receivers, but Strange is a good tight end who can do a little bit of everything. While all three players are technically classified as tight ends who play the same position, Strange's all around-game makes him a much more valuable piece to the puzzle than either of them.

Add in the fact that the tight end market is set to continue to rise moving ahead with future deals for Tucker Kraft, Sam LaPorta, and Brock Bowers, and this is one of the best deals that Jaguars general manager James Gladstone has done yet.