This Jaguars' Position Group Has Its Hands Full vs. Bills

After a long and thrilling 2025 NFL season, the playoffs are finally upon us. The Jacksonville Jaguars have led a change of the guard in the league this year. They, along with a handful of other young teams led by young coaches, have usurped the contenders of days past, such as the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens.



However, there are still a few pillars remaining in the postseason field. The Jaguars will host the Buffalo Bills in Wild Card Weekend. Josh Allen and the Bills have repeatedly been upended in the past by Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in previous playoff runs. Now, with KC watching from home, Buffalo has to view this as its best shot at a Super Bowl in the modern era. Jacksonville will have to be the one to kill that optimism.



Jaguars defensive line has to show up



On paper, the Jacksonville Jaguars are the better team. They finished with more wins, won their division, and earned home-field advantage in this matchup for a reason. This might be seen as the Buffalo Bills' best chance at a title in recent years, but it's largely due to the lack of proven quarterbacks in the playoff bracket. In reality, there's little that's exceptional about the Bills outside of their rushing attack and their MVP quarterback, Josh Allen.



However, that's more than enough to get them to the Super Bowl and possibly even win it all. The Jaguars boasted the No. 1 run defense in the league this past season, so they should be able to keep James Cook and Buffalo's ground game in check. However, they also have to account for Josh Allen's capabilities as a scrambler and a play extender.



The Jaguars' defensive line will be under immense pressure to perform with equal parts aggression and discipline, per Head Coach Liam Coen. Jacksonville media asked him if this will be a big game for Jacksonville's front four: "Huge."



"Huge, showed some of those examples this morning... seeing Atlanta and just the teams that are able to create a rush with four, because you need to have eyes in the secondary on him as well in some of the zones and making sure that you're changing the picture back there for him and for those receivers and skill players. So huge test for those guys. I believe they'll be up for the challenge, and whether we have to rush with four or five, six, whatever it is, we've got to impact and affect the quarterback in and out of the pocket.”

