Why Jacksonville Jaguars Could Sign Bradley Chubb

The Jacksonville Jaguars have gone from a laughable program to one that has the league on notice, following their 13-win, AFC South-crowning season that helped them finish the year as one of the hottest franchises heading into the 2026 offseason.

Heading into this offseason, the Jaguars will have some work to do to get over the salary cap, and without a first-round draft choice, the team will be navigating a tricky approach to constructing its 90-man roster. With free agency and the NFL Scouting Combine around the corner, Jacksonville's front office czar, general manager James Gladstone, will be charged with sustaining success during the 2026 season.

With a need at edge rusher behind established pass rusher Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker, Jacksonville will be searching for quality depth and players who provide quick wins and different play styles to succeed. Recently released Miami Dolphins edge defender Bradley Chubb could certainly help with that this offseason.

Why the Jaguars should consider signing Chubb

Let's get this out of the way first: Chubb's season-ending injuries over the past several years should bring pause to any NFL franchise. A torn ACL in each knee over his career is concerning, but the production is what will eventually overtake the general concern. In each season he has been healthy for a majority of the year, Chubb has been a consistent eight to 12-sack defender.

Chubb is still an incredibly productive player and one of the better middle-tier pass rushers in the NFL. At 29 years old, there should still be plenty of quality football available to him. While teams with a need for an experienced and established starter could use Chubb's services, the Jaguars would be a great fit for him.

Chubb is fairly explosive with great edge-setting ability and a quality pass-rush arsenal that makes him a legitimate threat on all three downs. Having a starter-level backup behind Walker and Hines-Allen that could open the door for more NASCAR packages in defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile's defense would be exciting to see. Chubb would also help the Jaguars significantly if either star defender were to go down with an injury, providing little drop-off in production.

Chubb's price tag may be steep---over $12 million in average annual value, according to OverTheCap. It could pose a challenge for Gladstone as he attempts to his continuation of foundational roster construction. However, the thought of Chubb in Duval County should intrigue the organization and fans alike.

