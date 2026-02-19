One Player From Each AFC Division Jaguars Could Trade For

The Jacksonville Jaguars enter the offseason with a significant need for quality depth across the board. The team is top-heavy at several positions, and with the loss of key starters, general manager James Gladstone will have his work cut out for him in the coming weeks and months.

One area Gladstone could focus on this offseason is the trade market, which could offer the Jaguars some possibilities for adding depth by sacrificing late-round draft capital or one of their few Top 100 selections for a potential starter. With that in mind, let's look at one player from each AFC division Gladstone could trade for this offseason.

AFC East — Jermaine Johnson, Edge Rusher, New York Jets

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones (22) and New York Jets linebacker Jermaine Johnson (11) after the game at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

I feel if the Jets are committed to a total deconstruction of their roster, they have to get rid of some of their best player—which they have already done—but to a more extreme extent. Johnson is a talented pass rusher who deserves more opportunities for success in the NFL. The Jaguars have a significant need for depth at the position, and adding Johnson would bring more value to their pass rush room.

AFC North — Myles Murphy, Edge Rusher, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Myles Murphy (99) wraps up Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) in the first quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Will the Bengals trade Murphy? Probably not, but this is a fun exercise to attempt, as the Jaguars could be desperate to add as much depth as possible at edge rusher. Murphy is a personal pre-draft favorite and provides an intriguing toolkit to be a productive pass rusher, regardless of where he plays at the next level, giving Jacksonville a young player with roster control behind Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen.

AFC West — Mehki Becton, Right Guard, Los Angeles Chargers

Nov 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers guard Mekhi Becton (73) reacts after the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Entering the final year of his two-year, $20 million deal, Becton hopes for a rebound in 2026, but the Chargers could look to replace him if they feel his 2025 results are unworthy of another go at it. Becton would be an upgrade over Patrick Mekari at right guard or Ezra Cleveland at left guard, and offers a nice fit in the zone blocking scheme under head coach Liam Coen.

AFC South — Adetomiwa Adebawore, Interior DL, Indianapolis Colts

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore (95) moves in on Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Another personal pre-draft favorite from his respective draft class, Adebawore is a versatile interior player who provides an ample toolkit to deploy in a variety of systems if asked upon. He is likely too valuable for the Colts to let go, but if there is a player the Jaguars could make an intra-division trade for, it is a physical and disruptive player with inside-out ability like Adebawore.

