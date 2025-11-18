Tim Patrick Shares Hilarious Quote on Jaguars' Liam Coen
The Jacksonville Jaguars have been getting a lot of contributions from their new additions this season. Coming into the year, they completely overhauled their sidelines, hiring Liam Coen as head coach, Grant Udinski as offensive coordinator, and Anthony Campanile as defensive coordinator. They also made a big change in the front office, replacing Trent Baalke with new general manager James Gladstone.
Gladstone wasted no time molding the roster into his vision. He brought in a host of new talent, including some stellar additions such as Jourdan Lewis, Robert Hainsey, and Eric Murray. Even the quieter moves that he's made have paid off handsomely. Not every signing or trade has been a hit — such as Khalen Saunders, who was cut from the roster earlier this month — but most of the new pieces that the Gladstone-Coen regime has brought in have made a positive difference for the Jaguars.
One of the more underrated additions has been Tim Patrick. Jacksonville traded a sixth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to the Detroit Lions to acquire him, and he's already been worth the price.
Tim Patrick and Liam Coen's connection
At first glance, it wouldn't seem like Tim Patrick has made much of an impact on the Jacksonville Jaguars. He's the fifth wide receiver on the depth chart, behind Brian Thomas Jr., Jakobi Meyers, Parker Washington, and Dyami Brown. If Travis Hunter Jr. was still healthy, Patrick would be sixth.
Regardless, though, he'd be a safe bet to get snaps in every single game, even if it was only for his run-blocking. This season, he's only caught seven balls for 83 yards, but two of them went for touchdowns, illustrating both Liam Coen's trust in him as a red-zone threat and the respect he's earned in the ground game. Patrick was asked about his connection with his new head coach, and why he's found it easier to relate to him compared to his past ones:
"He's probably the most relatable head coach I've ever had... I had Dan Campbell. It's hard not to be intimidated by him. I had Vic Fangio, I'm pretty sure he's in his seventies. I had Vance Joseph, I've had Nathaniel Hackett, I had Sean Payton, and out of all those guys, Liam was the most relatable. I don't know. I feel like just probably because we're not too far off age-wise. He's a player's coach, but he knows when to be tough at the same time.”
