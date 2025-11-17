Trevor Lawrence Has Found a New Source of Confidence
Trevor Lawrence hasn't had the breakout season that fans and pundits were expecting from him after the Jacksonville Jaguars signed quarterback guru Liam Coen to be their new head coach. The team has gone 6-4 and inserted itself into the AFC playoff conversation, but it's largely been despite T-Law's play rather than a result of his excellence.
He had arguably his worst performance of the season in the Jaguars' devastating loss to the Houston Texans in Week 10. He finished with just 158 yards on 13-of-23 passing with one touchdown to one interception. He also took five sacks for 39 yards, including one on back-to-back 3-and-outs in the fourth quarter when the team needed just a first down or two to maintain the lead, kill the clock, and put the game away.
Lawrence didn't have the most jaw-dropping box score in Week 11, but he bounced back in a big way against the Los Angeles Chargers. He helped lead his team to a commanding 35-6 victory to maintain the Jaguars' grip on one of the AFC's Wild Card spots and close the gap between them and LA.
Jakobi Meyers has been huge for Trevor Lawrence
Trevor Lawrence looked cool, calm, and collected throughout the Jacksonville Jaguars' dominant win over the Los Angeles Chargers. He did throw an unfortunate interception, but outside of that, he played a crisp game, keeping the defense honest, allowing his running backs to take advantage on the ground, and making big plays to keep the chains moving.
He connected with the Jaguars' newest wide receiver, Jakobi Meyers, on two third-down conversions. One came on a 3rd-and-12 that set up Jacksonville's third touchdown of the game to take a 15-point lead. The next was a contested catch over the middle in which Meyers was immediately hit after the reception. That extended the drive that ultimately put the game out of reach for LA, with Jacksonville going up 28-6 and eating over nine minutes of clock. Head Coach Liam Coen spoke on the budding connection between his quarterback and the Jaguars' new receiver:
"Yeah, it speaks to the pro that Jakobi is, the trust that they already have. It's pretty cool to see, you see it at practice. The way that he prepares. I walked into the meetings last night before [I] got going, and Jakobi was in one of the meeting rooms, the walkthrough rooms, walking through on his own, going through the game plan with Edgar, I think. So just a quality, quality person, and he's worked his tail off to learn the plan. He's not out there busting assignments and making poor decisions. I don't know what he had statistically today, but I know he made some critical catches over the middle and some big first downs on third down for us, so really pleased to have him."
Having a receiver they can trust is more imperative to a quarterback's confidence and psyche than most people realize. Trevor Lawrence having Jakobi Meyers downfield on big plays might just free him up to play loose, without overthinking whether or not his target will be able to come down with the catch.
