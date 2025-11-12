Time to Give Up on Promising Jaguars Fantasy Sleeper
The Jacksonville Jaguars' offense hasn't come along nearly as strongly or as quickly as fans and analysts were expecting under Head Coach Liam Coen. Their disappointments on that side of the ball continued in their Week 10 loss to the Houston Texans. Many will want to blame the defense for the defeat, considering they gave up 30 points, 20 of which came in the fourth quarter, to Davis Mills and a ransacked offensive line.
However, the Jaguars' attack deserves a fair share of criticism, too. Jacksonville may have put up 29 points, but 10 of them came directly from turnovers forced by the defense and special teams, and another seven were a result of a Parker Washington punt-return touchdown.
When they weren't given favorable field position, Jacksonville's offense only scored 12 points. When the team needed them to put the game away, they responded with back-to-back 3-and-outs on offense and a fumble returned for a Texans touchdown on the desperate final drive.
It's time to drop Bhayshul Tuten
Due to their offensive shortcomings, the Jacksonville Jaguars have been a severely disappointing fantasy football team this season. Brian Thomas Jr. has regressed significantly, harshly underperforming his first-round average draft position. Trevor Lawrence has failed to become a fringe top-12 quarterback while putting together one of his worst statistical seasons to date.
Travis Hunter Jr. struggled heavily to make an impact early in his rookie season. Then, right after he had a breakout game against the Los Angeles Rams, he suffered a season-ending non-contact knee injury in practice.
The one player who has been a consistent fantasy option from the Jaguars' offense has been running back Travis Etienne Jr. ETN has been so impressive that he's completely negated the thought of a split committee with Bhayshul Tuten, leading Pro Football Focus' Nathan Jahnke to urge fantasy owners to drop the rookie ball-carrier:
"Etienne has been the clear best runner on the team this season, totaling a 76.5 run grade compared to Tuten's 61.0. Etienne has averaged a full yard per carry more than Tuten, including more yards before and after contact per attempt. Their receiving has been comparable, but Tuten gaining more snaps in passing situations won’t be enough to make him viable in fantasy starting lineups... There are plenty of handcuff options with better schedules during the fantasy playoffs that are worth taking a chance on instead of Tuten."
Never again miss one major story related to the Jaguars' remaining fantasy prospects this season when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.