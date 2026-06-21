Time Is Only Thing Emmanuel Pregnon Needs to Become Jaguars X-Factor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- For Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon, not many things last long when they get in his way.

Not defenders, especially. The rookie guard and No. 88 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft was one of the top guards in the entire class thanks to his combination of size, power, and explosiveness, making him the perfect human steamroller for the Jaguars' offensive line.

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon (75), left, drills on outside linebacker Garrett DiGiorgio (74) during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But the one thing that does seem to stand in Pregnon's way when it comes to making an early impact is the same thing nearly every rookie faces at point or another: time.

Pregnon vs. Time

A year ago, the Jaguars had a promising rookie guard taken in the top-100 in Wyatt Milum. Thanks to the depth the Jaguars had at guard during the 2025 season, Milum played 95 offensive snaps in 10 appearances. Milum did deal with injuries during training camp that impacted his early-season role, but it would not be the first time a top pick at guard has to bide his time as a rookie if that is what the Jaguars have planned for Pregnon.

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon (75) warms up during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Perhaps Pregnon is simply so dominant and impressive when the Jaguars put the pads on that they can't keep him off the field, but the most likely scenario feels like Ezra Cleveland starts the year at right guard. That is not to say the Jaguars might not need Pregnon to step in and play at some point; it is expected he will eventually need to fill in for one reason or another, just like Milum did last year against the Tennessee Titans.

But the Jaguars are entering an interesting big-picture when it comes to the guard position. Cleveland had a good year in 2025, but he is entering a contract year in 2026. Right guard Patrick Mekari was a big fish in free agency last year, but he will likely have to earn his spot in the starting lineup in training camp over an option like Milum.

Oregon offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon, right, hits offensive lineman Matthew Bedford during Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Past 2026, it stands to reason that Pregnon could factor into the Jaguars' offensive line plans in a big way. He has the talent, and he clearly has the support of a Jaguars' coaching staff that has seemed fired up after adding him in April's draft.

"Well, I was pretty high on E-Mann, and we had a lot of guys -- we got a really, really thorough draft process here, and I think with the NFL free agents and the draft, I think we ended up grading probably 85 to close to 90 guys, and E-Mann was pretty high on my draft board," Jaguars run game coordinator Brian Picucci said last week at the end of OTAs.

"We loved him as an offensive line staff, you know he brings a different type of guard to the program, but like anything else, he's met the expectations."

Oregon offensive linemen Iapani Laloulu, left, and Emmanuel Pregnon line up as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It seems like Pregnon simply has to wait for his time to shine, whether it be for a few months or for a season. Once he does get in the lineup, he will be able to show all of the traits that have the Jaguars so high on him as a future guard.

"But obviously, when he puts the pads on, going to be a different scenario, but, he's a guy who grinds it out both off the field with the film, you know, he texts Trevor late at night about scheme, so he cares and that's all that matters," Piccuci said.