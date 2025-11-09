Time for Trevor Lawrence to Prove the Doubters Wrong
The Jacksonville Jaguars are going into a pivotal game in Week 10. They take on the Houston Texans in a rematch with a chance to sweep a divisional rival. While this is a huge chance to claim some bragging rights in the AFC South, the importance of this matchup extends far beyond that.
At 5-3, the Jaguars are currently in the playoff picture, but there's still a long season to go. Despite their encouraging record, many are expecting them to be the team that falls out of the AFC's top seven and makes way for the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, or even the Texans.
Getting a win in Week 10 would do wonders for the Jaguars' chances of making the playoffs, as well as effectively extinguish the remaining embers of the Texans' lingering postseason aspirations. Despite C.J. Stroud's injury, there is some severe doubt that Jacksonville will be able to sweep Houston this season, largely due to a lack of belief in Trevor Lawrence and this Jaguars offense against a vaunted Texans defense.
Trevor Lawrence against all odds
Even without C.J. Stroud, the Houston Texans will likely be in every game this season. The starting quarterback exited after just three drives in their 18-15 loss to the Denver Broncos, but the Texans still had multiple chances to steal that game with Davis Mills under center, due to their elite defense keeping them alive.
Houston's D is number one in the NFL in both points allowed per game and yards. They've kept some elite offensive teams in check already this season, including the Los Angeles Rams, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Seattle Seahawks. They were able to hold the Jacksonville Jaguars' attack to just 17 points earlier this year.
Trevor Lawrence struggled heavily in that one, completing just 50 percent of his 40 passing attempts for only 222 yards. He never found the end zone in Week 4 and threw a costly interception. The Jaguars will need him to be a lot better in the rematch.
While Stroud will be out, Jacksonville is dealing with a flurry of its own injuries, including a few absences from some high-profile defenders such as Eric Murray and Travis Hunter Jr. On the other side of the ball, T-Law will be working with a vastly different set of weapons compared to his first game against the Texans this season, as he won't have Hunter Jr., Brian Thomas Jr., or Brenton Strange this time. He will have Jakobi Meyers, though, albeit after just a short week of practice with his new team.
In this game, Lawrence will be going against arguably the best defense in the entire league with a depleted supporting cast. This is an uphill climb for the Jaguars quarterback, but it's also a key opportunity to prove himself.
