Travis Hunter, Ja'Marr Chase Matchup Needs No Extra Hype Before Jaguars-Bengals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- When it comes to the Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 4 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, there is one battle that needs no extra hype.

Ja'Marr Chase is arguably the best receiver in the NFL, and perhaps of his generation. He is a future Hall of Famer with ease if he continues on the trajectory he has set the NFL on fire since being drafted in 2021.

Travis Hunter is amongst the NFL's rarest players, a two-way specialist who has become a full-time cornerback in 2026 after a Heisman Trophy end to his college career. He has been sensational on defense to start his second season, and he is coming off the best game of his career.

No matter what is said -- or not said -- in interviews entering Sunday, this is a matchup that needs no extra hype. It will be played out on the field for all to see, and the best man will win.

Sep 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs with the ball against Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Travis Hunter (12) in the second half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hunter vs. Chase

In a clip that has made the rounds since the comments were posted on social media, Chase was asked about what he has seen from Hunter this year compared to last season, when the Bengals played the Jaguars in Hunter's second NFL game in Week 2 of the 2025 season. Chase gave a non-answer in the most literal sense, declining to speak before noting "that's all I got."

Ja'Marr Chase kept it short 😅 pic.twitter.com/qfF0TZFNwf — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 1, 2026

This clip will surely do some traveling as the Jaguars and Bengals prepare for their Week 4 battle, and many will likely view it as some sort of slight toward Hunter. In reality, Chase has no reason to track Hunter's development over the first 10 games of his career, and most players take the "it is about us, not them" approach when previewing players on other teams. Hunter had the same approach when asked about Chase in the Jaguars' locker room Thursday.

"He can do everything. He can run routes. He can get the ball in space and just do his thing," Hunter said. "Like I said, he can do everything. You know, it's really not about him right now. It's about us. We just got to do our jobs. He's gonna do his thing, but we just gotta contain him and just be able to do what we do."

Hunter and Chase will likely be matched up quite a bit on Sunday , with Hunter playing more and more snaps at the top of the Jaguars' cornerback rotation in each of the first three weeks. Hunter played a career-high in defensive snaps in Week 3 against the New England Patriots and will be needed in a big way Sunday as the Jaguars try to find some way to slow down Chase.

Social media, as always, will do it's thing. But this is a classic "good on good" matchup between two top talents that will be worth the price of admission in a big way. Hunter is a different player since the first time he lined up across from Chase, while Chase is still the NFL's top dog at wide receiver.

This matchup needs no extra hype. It is simply what the NFL is all about.