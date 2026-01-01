The Trevor Lawrence Throw That Amazed Jaguars' Grant Udinski

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have seen franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence make quite a few impressive throws this season, but there is one that is sticking with offensive coordinator Grant Udinski.

For Udinski , the throw came down to a key moment in last week's win over the Indianapolis Colts , and it is one he will show quarterbacks for quite some time.

For Udinski, the throw is the same one that Jaguars head coach Liam Coen commended earlier in the week. Facing 3rd-and-10, Lawrence delivered an accurate shot to Parker Washington for a near 40-yard gain to set the Jaguars up in scoring position ... all while getting absolutely tattooed by a Colts defender.

“Yeah, an exceptional play. It shows you his mindset, his toughness, his ability to attack defenses and stand in there knowing the issue, knowing he's going to get hit, but trying to take that shot, especially in that situation," Udinski said this week.

"That play probably encapsulates who he is as a player. Being selfless, standing in there, knowing you're going to get hit, delivering in a crunch moment, critical play, and to give another guy a big play down the field, delivering an unbelievable throw. That's a play that I'll probably be showing quarterbacks and players for years to come. That's a really phenomenal play by him.”

For the Jaguars' first-year offensive coordinator, Lawrence's entire season has been littered with plays like that. Plays that show Lawrence's mettle and advancement as a quarterback, all while setting the rest of the offense up for success.

Lawrence has always made high-level plays throughout the course of his Jaguars career. It is starting to become more and more frequent this season, though, and is inching closer and closer to becoming simply the norm. But even if that is the case, this throw might be a tough one for him to top.

"So that's one, you have that play even the other day where he's throwing that high cross that Ryan's talking about across the middle of the field," Udinski said.

"There are still plays that he has even now that it takes me a second to catch my breath because of how exceptional they are. So that's really all him. I would love to take credit and say that's part of our process, but that's him being a phenomenal football player and that's his work out there.”

