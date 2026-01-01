Only 1 Player Misses Latest Jaguars Practice

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are seeing great attendance in practice as they prepare for the Tennessee Titans.

While the injury report still has quite a few names on it, most of those names are still on the practice field. On Thursday, only one player was a non-participant for the Jaguars in practice: right guard Patrick Mekari.

Jaguars Injury Update

The Jaguars saw Mekari miss last week's win against the Indianapolis Colts with the same back injury that has sidelined him in practice this week. He first sustained the injury two weeks ago in the first half against the Denver Broncos, and has since been replaced in the lineup by long-time left tackle Walker Little.

The offensive line has had to see players jump in and out of the lineup throughout the season due to a wide array of injuries impacting the unit. Despite that, Jaguars head coach Liam Coen likes what he has seen from the unit, including their efforts last week against the Colts with Mekari out of the lineup.

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Patrick Mekari (65) is introduced before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I thought they actually did some really good things. Threw it 36 times I think, and he got hit some, but they were pressuring, they were dialing, they were mixing it up with three-man, four-man, five-man, six-man pressures. They did a lot," Coen said.

"I thought Trevor [QB Trevor Lawrence] and the guys up front handled a lot of the things they were doing well. We beat the blitz a lot and then they just kept bringing it. So, you're going to get some hits on the quarterback and that's the way it is. So, I thought those guys played well. I thought we ran it better. We blocked better in the run game. Still some hidden yards that we're missing that we need to take advantage of, whether it's at the running back position, tight end, whatever it is, we can clean up some of that. But with multiple players playing without a ton of reps, I was proud of that group.”

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While Mekari is the only player who missed the practice, the Jaguars did have six players listed as limited: cornerback Montaric Brown (neck), guard Ezra Cleveland (shoulder), center Robert Hainsey (groin), linebacker Jalen McLeod (ankle), cornerback Greg Newsome (shoulder), and defensive end Danny Striggow (ankle).

The Jaguars had four players listed as full participants for the day: defensive tackle Arik Armstead, linebacker Yasir Abdullah, running back Bhayshul Tuten, and offensive tackle Anton Harrison.

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) returns a kick during the third quarter against the New York Jets at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.