2 Promising Playoff Fantasy Stats from Jaguars' Win Over Jets

For most leagues, the fantasy playoffs started in Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season. Typically, the Jacksonville Jaguars are pretty irrelevant this time of year. Outside of Brian Thomas Jr., they certainly were last fantasy postseason. This time around, the Jags likely led a lot of teams to victory in the first round.



Anyone who made the daring move to start Trevor Lawrence against the New York Jets was rewarded with an all-time performance, as he put up 44.3 points, the most by a quarterback in any single game all season. Travis Etienne Jr. led all running backs in PPR points this week, too, with 31.5. Brian Thomas Jr. and Jakobi Meyers were great plays as well, along with the Jaguars D/ST.



Jaguars won't slow down



Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) eludes New York Jets cornerback Azareye'H Thomas (23) in the second quarter during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1. Trevor Lawrence - Five rushes for 51 yards and a touchdown



Dual-threat quarterbacks have always been a hot commodity in fantasy football. Even if a player isn't necessarily a great passer or field general in real life, he can be a top-tier fantasy QB simply by racking up yards on the ground. In standard leagues, quarterbacks score a point for every 10 yards rushing but need to throw for 25 yards to get to the same mark.



That's why someone like Justin Fields can be a decent fantasy option, even though he's clearly not a good quarterback. However, being a great passer and runner is what separates the good QBs from the greats, in real life and fantasy. Trevor Lawrence was exactly that against the New York Jets, throwing for 330 yards and five touchdowns while rushing for 51 yards and another score, becoming the first player in NFL history to do so.



Head Coach Liam Coen has unlocked Lawrence's legs as a legitimate weapon for the Jacksonville Jaguars. His scrambling this year has significantly raised his fantasy floor and should make him a playable candidate even in a tough matchup, like next week's bout against the Denver Broncos.



Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the New York Jets at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

2. Travis Etienne Jr. - three receptions on four targets



This season, Travis Etienne Jr.'s lack of involvement in the passing game was perplexing. He was supposed to be the Bucky Irving in this Jaguars' offense for Liam Coen, but he looked much more like Rachaad White for the majority of the campaign, pounding the rock to an RB2 fantasy year.



That changed against the Jets, when he caught three balls for 73 yards and took each and every one of them to the end zone. If ETN can be a consistent force as a pass-catcher and Jacksonville's screen game can finally start clicking consistently, he could be the RB1 throughout the fantasy playoffs.

