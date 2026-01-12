Trevor Lawrence Details How Bills Derailed Jaguars' Offense

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw his best punch at the Buffalo Bills. It just didn't land.

The Jaguars and Lawrence saw their storybook season end on an unhappy note with a 27-24 loss to the Bills in the Wild Card round, and now Lawrence and Jaguars fans will have to live with the "what if?" of the 2025 season.

The Jaguars had been rolling on offense for months, but the Bills limited the Jaguars to just seven points at halftime. Among the reasons why were some early miscues from the Jaguars' passing game, including an interception that Lawrence threw to Bills linebacker Shaq Thompson.

“Yeah, it was just cover two, and the Mike opened up to the field, and I was just a little late on the throw to Parker, so he read my eyes back and made a play on it," Lawrence said. "Felt like I saw the coverage and knew where I was going with the ball, just a little bit late and didn't do a good enough job of holding him, and he got back in on the play.”

Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Shaq Thompson (45) intercepts the ball during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC Wild Card Round game at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

That was one of two interceptions Lawrence threw during the contest, with the second one coming on the final play of the game after a tipped pass landed in the hands of Cole Bishop. And while Lawrence did throw two fourth-quarter touchdowns and three touchdown passes overall, it is hard not to think about the roadblocks the Bills' defense consistently threw in the direction of Lawrence and head coach Liam Coen.

“That's kind of their M.O. on that defense. They want to play shell top-down defense and not give up big plays. We just weren't good enough taking some underneath throws early, keeping us in manageable, and got behind the chains a couple times. It's no secret what they want to do defensively," Lawrence said.

"You look at what we did in the second half and some answers we had. We did some great things. It's a playoff game. It's going to be a back and forth. There's going to be possessions that aren't perfect. We kept battling, and it's a shame the way it ended, and like I said, just not to be able to finish it. But to put ourselves in position -- we made some adjustments that were necessary, and I did feel like offensively we made the right changes as we went throughout the game.”

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) is pressured by Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) during the fourth quarter in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

