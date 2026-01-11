Duval Delivers Farewell to Jaguars' Season After Crushing Bills Loss
In this story:
Well, that's football. The Jacksonville Jaguars proved that they could stand with the best of them in the AFC, taking the Buffalo Bills down to the wire on Wild Card Weekend. Unfortunately, they couldn't finish the job. Despite their inspiring eight-game win streak to close the regular season and clinch the AFC South, all of that goodwill and excitement went out the window in the first round.
The pick'em line for this bout proved correct, as the Bills took a three-point lead with just over a minute left to go in the contest. The Jaguars had a chance to tie the game or even win it all with their last offensive possession. Instead, it ended in disaster. Now, Jacksonville has a long offseason ahead to soak in the 27-24 loss and prepare for the future.
Keep your head up, Duval
The narrative going into this game was that the Jacksonville Jaguars were better than the Buffalo Bills in practically every conceivable measure, except for Josh Allen. The reigning MVP has single-handedly overcome so much adversity in the past, especially in the postseason. He did it once again.
The Jaguars were able to shut down James Cook and the ground game. They didn't allow a single wide receiver to cross 100 yards. Jacksonville repeatedly exposed Buffalo's run defense. It didn't matter. Allen finished with 306 total yards, three touchdowns, and no turnovers, consistently making incredible play after incredible play to keep the Bills in it before ultimately taking the lead.
This was a tragic game for Trevor Lawrence. He threw an interception early in the contest, but rebounded nicely to duel Allen nearly to a draw. Jacksonville got the ball back down three points with just under a minute. With a chance to lead a game-tying or even -winning drive, he gave away another pick on the first play of the drive, with his pass to Jakobi Meyers getting tipped by Tre'Davious White and brought down by Cole Bishop.
Hearts were broken all over the city, and it's only natural to feel the pain and disappointment of such a brutal ending. However, the Jaguars proved this season that they belong in the conversation. It's important to remember that this was Liam Coen's first year as an NFL head coach, that Lawrence is still only 26 years old, that Travis Hunter Jr. will be back next season to help out on both sides of the ball, and that Jacksonville is just getting started.
To see where the Jaguars go from here, sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Andy Quach is a journalism graduate from Florida Gulf Coast University with extensive experience covering the NFL, NBA, and college sports. He is the assistant beat writer for the Jacksonville Jaguars Om SI, and also serves as the fantasy sports and betting reporter for four NFL teams.