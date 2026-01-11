Duval Delivers Farewell to Jaguars' Season After Crushing Bills Loss

Well, that's football. The Jacksonville Jaguars proved that they could stand with the best of them in the AFC, taking the Buffalo Bills down to the wire on Wild Card Weekend. Unfortunately, they couldn't finish the job. Despite their inspiring eight-game win streak to close the regular season and clinch the AFC South, all of that goodwill and excitement went out the window in the first round.



The pick'em line for this bout proved correct, as the Bills took a three-point lead with just over a minute left to go in the contest. The Jaguars had a chance to tie the game or even win it all with their last offensive possession. Instead, it ended in disaster. Now, Jacksonville has a long offseason ahead to soak in the 27-24 loss and prepare for the future.



Keep your head up, Duval



The narrative going into this game was that the Jacksonville Jaguars were better than the Buffalo Bills in practically every conceivable measure, except for Josh Allen. The reigning MVP has single-handedly overcome so much adversity in the past, especially in the postseason. He did it once again.



On the road, as an underdog, facing a Top 5 defense and the hottest team in the NFL that had won 8 straight games, as he got ZERO help in the run game...



Josh Allen just went 28/35 for 306 total yards and 3 TDs with 0 TOVs and TWO go-ahead TD drives in the 4Q. BEST IN THE WORLD. — Carson Breber (@Carsobi) January 11, 2026

Josh Allen is really that guy idc what this app tries to say — 500 🏎 (@Kameron_Hay) January 11, 2026

Josh Allen when trailing vs the Jaguars



🧊 14/16

🧊 195 total yards

🧊 3 total TDs

🧊 133.1 passer rating pic.twitter.com/3aszzBvaSm — PFF (@PFF) January 11, 2026

Just watched Josh Allen do a 12 yard tush push pic.twitter.com/yIhxDh9GtC — MattBeGreat (@mattbegreatyt) January 11, 2026

The Jaguars were able to shut down James Cook and the ground game. They didn't allow a single wide receiver to cross 100 yards. Jacksonville repeatedly exposed Buffalo's run defense. It didn't matter. Allen finished with 306 total yards, three touchdowns, and no turnovers, consistently making incredible play after incredible play to keep the Bills in it before ultimately taking the lead.



That's the Trevor Lawrence we all know — They Got Me (@PaulTweetsRIP) January 11, 2026

CHECKMATE BISHOP.



BILLS SEAL THE WIN ON THE INTERCEPTION. pic.twitter.com/cLqLvUYjlX — NFL (@NFL) January 11, 2026

What a season for Jacksonville but a heartbreaking way to end the season.



Trevor Lawrence had a great season.



I think the Bills can go very far. — Jared Feinberg (@Jared_NFLDraft) January 11, 2026

Trevor Lawrence vs Josh Allen in the 4th got me like pic.twitter.com/NtPWJ7qDRg — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) January 11, 2026

more pre-snap operation and communication from Trevor Lawrence (born 1999) before he finds the checkdown for a 1st down. https://t.co/jJVd25wPXg pic.twitter.com/Ifc6JTAM89 — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) January 11, 2026

This was a tragic game for Trevor Lawrence. He threw an interception early in the contest, but rebounded nicely to duel Allen nearly to a draw. Jacksonville got the ball back down three points with just under a minute. With a chance to lead a game-tying or even -winning drive, he gave away another pick on the first play of the drive, with his pass to Jakobi Meyers getting tipped by Tre'Davious White and brought down by Cole Bishop.



Even though the season didn’t end how we wanted it to.

The Jaguars still had a great year.

Bouncing back from a 4-13 season to 13-4

2025-2026 AFC South Champions and Trevor Lawrence looking way better than he has ever looked in his 5 years in the league.



Jaguars have a… pic.twitter.com/H82KWKzzV5 — aaronloveswrestling (@A_L_W_podcast) January 11, 2026

Not the result the #Jaguars wanted, but this season felt like the start of something special for the organization: GM James Gladstone, HC Liam Coen, QB Trevor Lawrence.



There are young cornerstones everywhere — and plenty of reasons to be optimistic. pic.twitter.com/cKENK7SEwY — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 11, 2026

There is no wondering what type of value Travis Hunter will bring to the Jaguars in 2026. — The OL Guy (@TheOLineGuy) January 11, 2026

Hearts were broken all over the city, and it's only natural to feel the pain and disappointment of such a brutal ending. However, the Jaguars proved this season that they belong in the conversation. It's important to remember that this was Liam Coen's first year as an NFL head coach, that Lawrence is still only 26 years old, that Travis Hunter Jr. will be back next season to help out on both sides of the ball, and that Jacksonville is just getting started.

