5 Observations on Jaguars' Playoff Loss to Bills

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars' season has ended.

The Jaguars fought the Buffalo Bills until the very last seconds, but they came up just short in a heartbreaking 27-24 loss. So, what did we make of their efforts? We break it down below.

Trevor Lawrence bounced back

Trevor Lawrence certainly had an uneven first half, often times looking like he just wasn't getting a clear picture when diagnosing the Bills' defense. He was late on several throws, including a few that could have been big plays. It looked a lot like he did against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half of the 2022 game.

But in the second half, Lawrence was nothing short of stellar. He made plays with his legs, pushed the ball downfield, and even his game-ending interception was more on the receiver and more of a great play by the cornerback. Lawrence bounced back and gave the Jaguars a chance to win.

Josh Allen was just too good

This was just one of those games where you have to tip your cap to the opponent. The Jaguars battered Josh Allen on a few hits and took away his running game from the first snap of the game to the last one, but it didn't matter. At any point. Allen was the best player in the stadium on Sunday, and that is why the Jaguars' season ended.

Sometimes, teams just run into a buzzsaw. That is what the Jaguars ran into today, and it was in the form of an MVP quarterback. That doesn't take the sting away, but it is just the way the ball rolled this time around.

Three red flags popped up at worst time

There were three red flags for the Jaguars entering the 2025 season: the pass-rush, the offensive line, and the secondary. While injuries certainly played a part in the last two's issues on Sunday, it isn't hard to see where the Jaguars' biggest offseason needs will be. The Jaguars had gotten by to this point with each unit, but the playoffs is a different animal.

The secondary was missing two studs in Travis Hunter and Jourdan Lewis, but we saw what an MVP-caliber quarterback could do as opposed to the Brady Cook's and Brandon Allen's of the world. As for the offensive line, they simply were not good enough in pass-pro at key points or in run blockingnwhen the Jaguars truly needed it. And outside of Hines-Allen and Walker, no pass-rusher impacted Allen all game.

Coen was right to go for it

I know Liam Coen is catching some flak for going for it on 4th-and-2 from inside the Bills ' 10-yard line. A field goal would have been a chip shot for Cam Little, and those three points would have been valuable in what ended up being a three-point loss. With that said, I do believe Coen made the right call to go for it. That is a clear "go" to me because the upside is likely turning the drive into a touchdown, while the downside is only prevalent if the defense doesn't hold up their end of the bargain.

Sadly for the Jaguars, that didn't happen. The defense allowed a 93-yard scoring drive and the play ended up being a 10-14 point swing. With that said, I do think Coen was right to be aggressive and trust his offense to gain two yards.

Play of the Day

Trevor Lawrence's fourth-quarter touchdown to Parker Washington was another example of those two playing at an extremely high level. Washington made a great grab with a defender all over him, while Lawrence put the ball where only he could get it.

