Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars Enter Season-Defining Road Challenge
The Jacksonville Jaguars are still searching for consistency in their first year under Head Coach Liam Coen. They've looked like two completely different teams from week-to-week in the 2025 NFL season. Sometimes, they can come out with a new identity from quarter to quarter.
That's what happened in Week 10 against the Houston Texans. In the first three quarters, the Jaguars dominated all three phases of the game to build a 29-10 lead. Then, they completely collapsed in the fourth, allowing Davis Mills to lead three straight touchdown drives to erase the deficit while the offense went 3-and-out on back-to-back drives, preventing their defense from getting any rest or rebuilding momentum.
However, they bounced back better than any could have expected the following week, blowing out the Los Angeles Chargers 35-6 to move to 6-4 on the season. That win proved that Jacksonville should be taken seriously as a playoff contender and that this Coen-led team is different from the past regimes this organization has seen. However, the Jaguars still need to show some sort of consistency, and they'll need to do it on the road against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 12.
How the Jaguars are approaching their road trip
The Jacksonville Jaguars have actually been decent on the road this year, going 2-2 so far, including a big win over the San Francisco 49ers, marking their first victory on the West Coast in a long time. They won't be going quite as far in Week 12, but the Jaguars have to ensure they're properly prepared to not only handle a hostile crowd but also a two-hour time lag.
One of the more under-discussed parts of the Los Angeles Rams' beatdown of Jacksonville in London was the starkly contrasting ways that the two teams approached the international road trip. While Head Coach Liam Coen had his Jaguars arrive early in the week in hopes of giving them as much time as possible to adjust to the new environment,
Sean McVay and his squad arrived the day before. It might not have been the sole reason that the Rams destroyed the Jaguars at Wembley Stadium, but it's worth noting. It seems that Coen adopted the strategy for his upcoming bout with the Arizona Cardinals in Phoenix:
"Yeah, we'll head out on Saturday. Kind of do our meetings here on Saturday so that, when we kind of get out there, we just have a few things to do at night and just try to get there a little bit later. And look, we've obviously handled it well thus far in terms of the travel west. So, hopefully we can continue to have the same mindset and mentality going into it, and it's a business trip. It's a good trip. It's a team that I know is going to be fighting, and it's a great opportunity for us to, again, go on the road together as a team and prepare the right way."
