Jaguars, Liam Coen Finally Getting the Praise They Deserve
The Jacksonville Jaguars have been looking for respect all year. Just as they were finally starting to receive some of their due flowers, they vindicated the haters and the detractors by falling to the Houston Texans in Week 10 in the most mortifying way possible, blowing a 19-point fourth-quarter lead to backup quarterback Davis Mills.
That loss practically erased all of the optimism and the goodwill they had built up, as they dropped to 5-4 on the 2025 NFL season, taking their third defeat in four games. At that point, everyone who was waiting to call the Jaguars' 4-1 start to the year fake had the perfect opportunity to do so.
Just when it seemed like all hope was lost, though, Head Coach Liam Coen and his players proved that this is a different team led by a new regime. They bounced back in a big way, getting back into the win column against the Los Angeles Chargers to keep their playoff and divisional hopes alive.
Jaguars receive some rare praise
The Jacksonville Jaguars didn't just beat the Los Angeles Chargers — they dominated their opponent in Week 11, 35-6, while dealing with a plethora of crucial injuries. They did so mainly by controlling the trenches on both sides of the ball. The defense and pass-rush had Justin Herbert under siege all afternoon, limiting him to just 81 yards on 10-of-18 passing, including a brutal interception.
On offense, the Jaguars gashed the Chargers' defense on the ground for three hours straight. Head Coach Liam Coen went deep in his bag to scheme up 192 yards and four touchdowns rushing for his team. Theo Ash of The Stay Hot podcast gave Jacksonville the praise it deserved for that performance:
"Dude, the Jaguars' run game cooked today. Like, if you want to watch some really cool tape, watch the Jaguars' run game today. Tuten was great, the tight ends were just balling. Their touchdown to make it 35-to-6 was a gap-scheme power play. The connection that the guard got at the second level, both of them, was unbelievable."
"The down block from the tight end was unbelievable. And it was like that the whole day. Ezra Cleveland, take a bow, I guess — you looked like Quenton Nelson on steroids. They were just absolutely fantastic up front, running the ball. And Tuten was such a little bowling ball, he's got such a low center of gravity. He's a problem."
