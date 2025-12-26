Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Has Elevated His Game in 1 Big Way

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have seen star quarterback Trevor Lawrence take a big leap this season -- in more ways than one.

Lawrence is in the middle of a career year and has put together the best stretch of his career to this point. A significant reason is that the Jaguars have seen their fifth-year quarterback take on a more prominent role as a rusher.

Lawrence is hitting career highs across the board as a rusher this week, and his rushing ability has made him a legitimate weapon for the Jaguars in the red-zone and on third-downs. His scrambling ability has put the Jaguars in advantageous conditions over and over again, at even higher clips than in past years.

“Yeah, it's important. I think obviously the goal is to always distribute the ball on time and when you can, that's the most efficient typically, kind of limit the pass rush, get the ball out of your hands, get the guys in space that can go and run better than I can," Lawrence said this week.

"But when plays break down because defenses are good, whether it's pass rush or coverage, you’ve got to be able to extend some plays and make scramble plays, throwing the ball or with my legs and it's definitely helped us. I think it's always keeping that balance of still making the plays that are there without getting out of the pocket too soon or looking to scramble. So, I always think there's a balance with that, but it's definitely a weapon and I think it's helped us and got to continue to use it at the right times.”

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen has been impressed with Lawrence's ability to create inside and outside of the pocket as well, namely because it has helped lead to some of the Jaguars' most explosive pass plays of the season to this point.

"He's keeping his eyes down the field, I think at a higher rate as well, in terms of when you're able to get out and extend, that makes you so much more dangerous as a quarterback," Coen said. "Where you're in the pocket, and all of us want the play to be executed within the timing and rhythm. That's for the quarterback to stay upright, that's for the plays to be able to be on time to catch and run and all those things.

But so much I think about playing this position is feel, is living in the gray and that's such a thing I think for quarterbacks when they're playing with that free mind and just going out and competing. That's football. That's what you see in high school all the time, you see it in Pop Warner, you see in college, it's part of the game."

