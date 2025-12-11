Trevor Lawrence Identifies What Makes Jakobi Meyers Special

The Jacksonville Jaguars had a glaring weakness in the 2025 NFL season. Even amid their encouraging start to the campaign, there was a hole within the roster that would clearly hold this team back from hitting its full potential.

Thankfully, General Manager James Gladstone has shown that he's willing to be aggressive in making moves to get the Jaguars where they need to be.



Ahead of the 2025 trade deadline, Jacksonville sent a fourth- and a sixth-round pick in the 2026 draft to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, fulfilling his request from the offseason. The Jaguars came into the year expecting their wideouts to be a strength for them.

With Brian Thomas Jr., Travis Hunter Jr., Dyami Brown, and Parker Washington, they had an encouraging collection of depth that was primed to blossom under Head Coach Liam Coen. Unfortunately, between disappointments and injuries, their wide receiver room turned out to be a huge question mark.



Jakobi Meyers saved the Jaguars



The Jacksonville Jaguars had the ground game necessary to deploy a balanced, high-end offense. However, their air attack didn't have the goods to keep opposing defenses honest.

Trevor Lawrence was once again one of the most polarizing quarterbacks in the league, with detractors blaming him for the shortcomings of the passing game while his fans and defenders pointed to the abysmal play from his weapons as the primary catalyst.

14 weeks into the season, it seems like the latter was more correct. He's looked markedly better with Jakobi Meyers in the lineup. In his last four games, Lawrence has a passer rating of 94.65, which would rank 12th among full-time starting quarterbacks this year. Meyers' sure hands, ability to make contested catches, and smooth route-running have quickly made him T-Law's favorite target since arriving on the team. Lawrence spoke on how Meyers' experience as a former quarterback stands out in his game:



#Jaguars WR Jakobi Meyers has been an A+ trade for Jacksonville:



🐆 22 catches

🐆 284 yards

🐆 3 TDs



The team is 4–1 since acquiring him, and those stats don’t tell the full story. Everything has opened up with him on the field, making life easier for everyone. pic.twitter.com/LrAFPfSr9t — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) December 8, 2025

"Yeah, I think just his general understanding of the game and the way he processes things. It makes sense that he played quarterback, just the way he is able to talk about different routes, different zone coverages, his feel for different zones. He's a really smart player and he understands defenses and I think that definitely I'm sure is some credit to that is playing quarterback as you do have to understand those things. So, we’ve talked a little bit, joked about it. I think I played against him one time when he was at N.C. State in 2018. That was his last year. So, we've talked about it a little bit."

