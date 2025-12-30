Trevor Lawrence Immortalized in the Legends of Fantasy Football History

The Jacksonville Jaguars couldn't notch another consecutive blowout in Week 17's matchup with the Indianapolis Colts, but they did extend their win streak to seven games in a row, with a narrow 23-17 victory. Trevor Lawrence threw his first interception in five weeks trying to find Parker Washington on a slot fade that was defended perfectly by Germaine Pratt, but aside from that, he still had an excellent game.



Colts Defensive Coordinator Lou Anarumo threw the book at T-Law in an effort to disrupt the Jaguars' deep passing game. As a result, Indy was able to limit explosives downfield, but Lawrence was able to dissect the blitz all the same, throwing for 263 yards on 23-of-37 completion. He also rushed eight times for 26 yards and two touchdowns while taking just two sacks for 14 yards.



Trevor Lawrence is the 2025 fantasy football MVP



Anyone who drafted Trevor Lawrence for the 2025 fantasy football season had to be disappointed early in the year. While the Jacksonville Jaguars jumped out to an impressive 4-1 record, their quarterback averaged just over 16 points per game in that span. Those who stuck with him or picked him up in a trade or on the waiver wire were rewarded for their faith, though.



Since Week 5, he's been the third-highest scoring quarterback in the league, with just three games under 19 points and one with fewer than 16. Lawrence should have led most of his fantasy rosters to the playoffs this season. From there, he likely helped them win it all.



Trevor Lawrence has:



▪︎ More rush TD than De'Von Achane

▪︎ More rush yds than Lamar Jackson

▪︎ More pass TD than Josh Allen

▪︎ More pass yds than Caleb Williams

▪︎ Higher QBR than Jalen Hurts



He opened the fantasy postseason with an incredible six-touchdown performance against the New York Jets, practically guaranteeing his managers the opportunity to advance to the second round. Many were likely worried that he was due for a stinker in the semifinals versus an elite Denver Broncos defense.

He responded with 279 yards and three touchdowns through the air and another 20 yards and a score on the ground, rewarding those who showed the utmost faith in him.

He wrapped up his 2025 fantasy season with 24.1 points in the rematch with the Indianapolis Colts. According to Field Yates, his three-game stretch made for the most total points in the fantasy playoffs in the Super Bowl era. That's an absolutely incredible feat. The greatest fantasy playoff quarterback of all time isn't Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, or Lamar Jackson — it's the Prince Who Was Promised.

