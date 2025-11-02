Another Obstacle Revealed For Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- It has been an eventful few days for the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the news didn't stop rolling in as they prepare for kickoff against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
The travelling Jaguars announced Sunday afternoon that starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence was dealing with an illness, although it would not change his game status and he would still be expected to start against the Raiders when the game kicks off at 4:05 p.m. eastern.
Lawrence News
While Lawrence is still set to play against the Raiders, this obviously isn't ideal news for a Jaguars team that has lost two players to injured reserve in the last few days in Travis Hunter and Eric Murray. Wide receiver Tim Patrick is also out with injury, while it appears unlikely Devin Lloyd will play this week due to a calf injury that has sidelined him for several weeks now.
Lawrence has had an up-and-down experience starting under Coen so far, with highs coming against the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs in must-have moments. On the other hand, the last two weeks have been inefficient and mistake-filled from Lawrence and the rest of the passing game.
The Jaguars have stressed since the start of the bye week their desire to run the ball more and become a more balanced offense after weeks of airing out the ball. We will now see how Lawrence's illness impacts the offensive plan and if it naturally leads to more of a lean on the running game.
“It just all helps each other. It's like a big circle. He says that and it's great because, as a coach and a play caller, to hear him take accountability to the team is pretty cool because obviously as players we're the ones playing and we know there's a lot of things we need to do better execution wise and at the end of the day it comes down to us on the field making it happen. But to hear your coach take accountability is great," Lawrence said this week.
"But on the flip side of that, if we can stay out of some second and longs, we can help him stay more balanced in calling plays. So that’s having better plays on first down, whether that's more completions, we've had a lot of incompletions, had some second and longs, or better first down runs, executing runs better. So, there are a lot of different things where we can help him call the game how he wants to by just executing better some of the simple things. And I know as a quarterback I've had some plays here and there to start games where I feel like I could get us on track earlier so that we can settle in and not be playing behind the chains.”
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to talk about the Jaguars and the illness news on Trevor Lawrence.
Please let us know your thoughts on the Jaguars and the illness news on Trevor Lawrence when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.