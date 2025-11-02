Raiders Game Puts Spotlight on Jaguars’ Thin Safety Depth
Just days ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars' return to play against the Las Vegas Raiders, the injury bug struck for key players on defense. Two-way phenom Travis Hunter is heading to injured reserve, while starting safety Eric Murray will do the same with a neck injury. This will force several players in the secondary to step up in their absence.
One of those players is third-year safety Antonio Johnson, who will make his first start of the year against the Raiders as he looks to bring energy and play-making ability to a position that has lacked it in recent weeks. Head coach Liam Coen spoke on Johnson and the depth of the safety room on Friday after the recent injury news.
Coen on Johnson and the safeties
According to Coen, Johnson had a quality week of practice sessions ahead of his first start. He acknowledged the game-winning interception against the Houston Texans in Week 3 while mentioning his versatility in dime packages and all over the defensive back seven.
"Being able to move him around in different positions in terms of playing that linebacker, the safety, a lot of talent and he knows, ‘Hey man, I got a great opportunity here,'" Coen stated. "And I have a lot of confidence in him, great athlete, long, rangy."
As the communication between Johnson and Andrew Wingard improves, Coen says the former Texas A&M standout will look to step up and have a good week. However, he mentioned players such as Kahlef Hailassie, Rayuan Lane III, as players who could also come in to play and perform well when needed while working with defensive backs coach Anthony Perkins.
"Kahlef and Rayuan Lane are back there being able to— Rayuan had a great week of practice as well," said Coen. "Kahlef still has been getting onboarded within the systems, done a great job staying here late, working through the details, working with 'Perk' a ton, so got confidence in those guys and they know what's at stake as well."
This is a terrific opportunity for players like Lane, Hailassie, and Johnson to make plays and to prove their worth in the Jaguars' secondary. In some ways, Sunday could prove to be an audition to replace Wingard from the lineup when Murray makes his return, or force Jacksonville to make a move in the coming days ahead of the NFL's trade deadline.
