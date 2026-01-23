NFL's Rampant Dysfunction Shows Why Jaguars Are On Right Path

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are on the right path entering the offseason, something that has not been said nearly enough in the franchise's recent history.

But just take one glance around the current state of the NFL, and it isn't hard to see why the Jaguars' current organizational structure is finally sound.

Jaguars Are Well Off

There are countless examples of dysfunction in today's NFL. It is so rampant and diseased in today's current football climate, with more and more teams getting trigger-happy and more and more people being willing to point the finger.

Look at the Buffalo Bills and the firing of Sean McDermott for example. If you thought Shad Khan's Zoom with Trent Baalke was a misstep last season, then what do you call Bills owner Terry Pegula and his press conference with general manager Brandon Beane? Pegula made several out-of-nowhere, jaw-dropping remarks that seemed more fit for an HBO Max drama about the Los Angeles Lakers than a 2026 NFL team.

The Bills, once a proud franchise and one of the best in the AFC under McDermott, looked like a disorganized mess this week in the wake of firing their head coach and keeping their general manager. They will probably hire a good coach anyways because they have Josh Allen, but it won't be an organic pairing with Beane, who has now consolidated power in Buffalo.

Buffalo is far from the only example of such disharmony in the NFL. The Jaguars had frequently been one. This year there were ten head coach openings but only two general manager openings, which indicates at least eight different teams viewed their head coach and general manager in different lights. While paired together, all eight were rowing in different directions.

This was the Jaguars just a few years ago. During the Tom Coughlin front office days, and then the Urban Meyer-Baalke days, and then the Baalke-Doug Pederson says. Nobody could get along, and it seeped into the things that really matter like winning football games. And it is what is constantly happening throughout the NFL.

The Jaguars, though, have finally avoided that. Liam Coen, James Gladstone and Tony Boselli worked as harmoniously as any Jaguars' brain trust ever had. That isn't to say there likely wasn't great debates had at times, but the Jaguars never pointed the finger at anyone behind closed doors or in public. And as a result, the Jaguars are finally set to win for years to come.

