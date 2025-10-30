Trevor Lawrence Predicts Continued Growth from Jaguars Young Star
The Jacksonville Jaguars had a lot of questions to answer about themselves going into their Week 8 bye. After an encouraging 4-1 start to the 2025 NFL season, they went through a humbling two-game backslide against the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams that raised a lot of red flags, especially on the offensive side of the ball.
In those two losses, the Jaguars averaged just 9.5 points. They also had more turnovers on downs than touchdowns in that stretch. Even during the hot streak, Jacksonville wasn't that impressive on the attack outside of their ground game.
This team has shown that when they can't stay ahead of schedule or when they fall behind big early in a contest, they don't have the aptitude through the air to force their way back into games. Head Coach Liam Coen was expected to lead a renaissance for the Jaguars' passing attack, but so far, it hasn't come to fruition.
Can Travis Hunter Jr. turn the Jaguars' passing game around?
Quarterback Trevor Lawrence actually played surprisingly decently despite the Jacksonville Jaguars' overall struggles in their last two games, especially when factoring in the circumstances. His wide receivers have been dropping critical passes all season, and the losses against the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams were no exceptions.
He was constantly under duress, with his offensive line allowing 67 combined pressures in the two weeks leading up to the bye. The lone bright spot in the air attack during that stretch was the emergence of Travis Hunter Jr. in London. Versus LA, he caught eight passes for 101 yards and a touchdown.
He's been steadily seeing his usage on that side of the ball climb throughout the season, born mostly out of necessity. If Jacksonville is to be an effective passing unit this year, it'll need him to build on his breakout performance against the Rams. T-Law is confident that Hunter Jr. will only continue to progress:
"He's in a good spot. I think every week he keeps getting better and better as far as just knowledge and understanding, and things are clicking more and more. Just got to continue to work. Just because we're making progress doesn't mean we stop, and we’ve got to keep helping him every way we can. Just because I know being in that spot, he's a young player, and I think just the more I can do for him to help him, the better we're going to be."
"And he's done a great job of just grasping everything on both sides of the ball. It's a challenge, obviously, to do that, and he's done a great job of it, so continue to help him, just talking, communicating about different looks. I think you're seeing that start to evolve into knowing what he's seeing and him knowing what I'm thinking with certain looks, what to do, the right spot to be, and how he's going to run routes. I'm getting more of a feel for how he plays, and I think that's just going to continue to grow and grow as we go on.”
