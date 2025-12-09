Jaguars Have Sights Set On More Opportunities Than AFC South

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have some pretty big goals for the final month of the 2025 season.

Making the playoffs in the first year of the Liam Coen era? That would be stupendous. Winning the AFC South over the Houston Texans? Cherry on top. But there is one bigger goal the Jaguars should have in mind: the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

No. 1 Seed

The Jaguars have not been in running for the No. 1 seed since their 8-3 start during their ill-fated 2023 season, and we saw how that one played out. This time around, it is later in the year and the Jaguars seemingly have a better team, but they are also two games away from having a shot to catch up with the New England Patriots and the Denver Broncos, who are each 11-2.

"I'm sure the folks in Duval don't care for me waxing on about the seventh-seeded Texans while their Jaguars sit at No. 3 in the standings. I mean no disrespect. In fact, I'd be foolish to overlook a team that holds a 97 percent playoff probability and remains in the hunt for the No. 1 seed," NFL.com's Ali Bhanpuri said.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) signals a first down during the first quarter of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"That's right, two four-win teams from a year ago (Pats and Jags) are among the three most likely candidates to clinch the AFC's playoff bye this season. If the Jags beat the three-win Jets this weekend, while both the Patriots (vs. Bills) and Broncos (vs. Packers) lose, then Jacksonville could be competing for first place when they meet the Broncos at Mile High in Week 16."

Simply put, the stakes are not getting any lower for the Jaguars as they continue to improve and stack wins. Coen has made it clear that the Jaguars understand what they are playing for over the next month, and the goal keeps getting bigger and bigger with each win.

Jacksonville Jaguars Jax Pack flag bearers run on the field before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“That's just week to week. We're not sitting here talking about man, we have to play our best football now. It's just, we're in a process," Coen said.

"We're in a process of just trying to improve, get better each day, taking it seriously. 1-0 every week. And it just so happens that we're in December right now, where truly your games get a lot less opportunities, and that's just the margin for error that we're at right now. And look, it's a process, a daily, hourly process, and that's how we're taking it.”

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) scores a rushing touchdown during the second quarter of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.