3 Jaguars Position Groups Facing the Most Questions Entering OTAs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have some clear areas they need to improve if they want to reach another AFC South title reign in 2026. But what are those areas?

There are some spots on the Jaguars' roster where improvement has been clear. But there are other positions that still have more than a few questions lingering heading into the final weeks of May.

So, which position groups are facing the most questions before the Jaguars kick off OTAs next week? We break it down below.

Linebacker

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) reacts during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

2026 presents a key here for Ventrell Miller. He is the clear favorite for the starting linebacker spot next to Foyesade Oluokun after the only linebacker the Jaguars added this offseason was seventh-rounder Parker Hughes. Miller is also entering a critical contract season that could see him earn a big pay-day if he has a productive season. But there is still a question of whether Miller can function as an every-week starter since he has never quite been in that role.

Behind Miller, the Jaguars' linebacker depth is inexperienced. Hughes was their final pick of a 10-player class, and Branson Combs and Jack Kiser are second-year linebackers who did not get many snaps on defense last year. The Jaguars have plenty of experience in the form of Foyesade Oluokun and Dennis Gardeck, but not much outside of them.

There is also the question of who would be the strongside linebacker behind Gardeck. Yassir Abdullah and Jalen McLeod look bound to duke it out for the role, and it feels unlikely the Jaguars would carry both linebackers on the 53-man roster.

Defensive End

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Danny Striggow (92) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Jaguars saw a significant number of snaps leave the defensive end room this offseason when Dawuane Smoot and Emmanuel Ogbah had their contracts expire. The Jaguars were already set to move on from those pair of veterans when they elevated the roles of both Danny Striggow and B.J. Green last season, but what exactly will that look like?

The selection of two defensive ends -- fourth-rounder Wesley Williams and seventh-rounder Zach Durfee -- add to the questions. It feels like the two experienced defensive ends, especially Striggow, should be the favorites to play the top backup roles behind Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker, but you never know. The Jaguars have made it clear that every spot is open, and defensive end has some of the most open spots there are.

Running Back

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) rushes during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

This is not to say running back is a unit the Jaguars should be concerned about. Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen were arguably the Jaguars' two most productive rookies a year ago, and their roles should increase now that Travis Etienne is out of the picture. Chris Rodriguez Jr. has also been a productive and efficent player whenever given chances.

But that still begs the questions of who will lead the room, how the snaps and touches will be divided among the group, and whether the Jaguars will feel comfortable rolling with a timeshare backfield for a whole season. This is one of the most important position groups on the roster, but there are still questions that have to be answered.