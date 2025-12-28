Duval Breathes Sigh of Relief as Jaguars Survive Colts

The Jacksonville Jaguars spent the past month proving that they're good enough to string together blowouts. In their last four games going into Week 17's rematch with the Indianapolis Colts, they put together four straight dominant wins, totaling a combined margin of victory of 81 points.

They had been so impressive that the media couldn't change their tune on the Jaguars quickly enough, launching them onto the upper echelon of the NFL power rankings, especially after their resounding 34-20 beatdown on the Denver Broncos.

That stretch made everyone forget how Jacksonville had clawed its way to the top of the standings by eking out clutch wins in tightly contested games. The Jags reminded the world of the Cardiac Cats again, though, with a nail-biting 23-17 effort over Philip Rivers and the Colts.



Duval nearly crashed out



Trevor Lawrence played his worst game in over a month. He was still excellent, but the box score numbers won't suggest that. He finished his Week 17 for the Jacksonville Jaguars with 263 yards and one interception on 23-of-37 passing. However, he did add 26 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries as a rusher.



Germaine Pratt snags it in the end zone for the interception!



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/I4AsIv6NHO — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 28, 2025

Trevor Lawrence fakes the hard count on 4th and inches for :30 of the playclock (after doing it the entire previous playclock!) and after seeing the Colts D-Line relax before a delay of game, snaps it for the QB sneak with :01 on the playclock



This team is run by psychopaths — med (@med_904) December 28, 2025

Trevor Lawrence has been taking a beating all game and still was surgical most of the half. Makes ONE bad play, and here come the troglodytes. I hate this fan base sometimes. — Small Market Shawn (@trilwil92) December 28, 2025

Trevor Lawrence scrambles into the end zone!



JAXvsIND on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/xl9oYXS3dJ — NFL (@NFL) December 28, 2025

After going four straight weeks without an interception, he threw an ugly one in the red zone to Indianapolis Colts linebacker Germaine Pratt. He was trying to find Parker Washington, which certainly isn't a bad idea on paper. The Jaguars' third-year wideout continued his breakout season with eight catches for 115 yards.



That Parker Washington stock continues to soar 📈📈📈 pic.twitter.com/sCF5H3f094 — soupcaroline 🥣 (@_supcaroline) December 28, 2025

That chemistry with Trevor Lawrence and Parker Washington is something else — Jordan de Lugo (@jordandelugo) December 28, 2025

Parker Washington isnt scared to take a big hit over the middle. pic.twitter.com/ReE3b7BkMb — Fitz (@LaurieFitzptrck) December 28, 2025

I expected the Jaguars' defense to give Philip Rivers fits. Anthony Campanile's zone scheme and Jacksonville's high-quality pass rush should have been able to bother him. Jarrian Jones did pick him off, and he was sacked twice, but he played much better than anyone thought he would, continuing his impressive run at 44 years old and five years out from his original retirement from the NFL.



Philip Rivers was visibly upset with the officials after the play.



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/Uok2HcViT3 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 28, 2025

Philip Rivers was on the couch three weeks ago, and now he’s in an NFL stadium torching the hottest team in the NFL and dog-cussing at an entire officiating crew while playing for a team that is eliminated from the playoffs.



Ultimate football guy. — Jake! (@JakeAndBall) December 28, 2025

Tom Brady after watching Philip Rivers do this pic.twitter.com/ELRbiPcy2H — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) December 23, 2025

The Jaguars should have had another blowout. Instead, they committed two turnovers in the red zone, had a turnover on downs in Indianapolis territory, and allowed Rivers to lead two short touchdown drives off of huge kick returns from Ashton Dulin. Indianapolis turned to Riley Leonard for a Hail Mary in the final four seconds of the game. His only pass of the day went into the end zone, but was picked off by Antonio Johnson. All of Duval breathed a collective sigh of relief as their Jaguars moved to 12-4 and extended their win streak to seven games.

Riley Leonard replacing Philip Rivers for a Hail Mary because Rivers can't throw the ball 50 yards is not a sentence that was ever meant to be written and by writing it just now I may have torn the spacetime continuum.pic.twitter.com/C0AHPpITzT — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) December 28, 2025

Feels a bit harsh on Riley Leonard to have a stat line of 0/1, INT on a last second Hail Mary. pic.twitter.com/d9xBP9b1p5 — Blaynos (@Blaynos14) December 28, 2025

