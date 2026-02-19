What 4-Round Pre-Combine Mock Draft Means for Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The NFL Scouting Combine is right around the corner, which means the draft process is about to be full throttle.

With another draft process on the horizon, here is our latest four-round mock draft for the Jaguars and what it would mean moving forward as James Gladstone builds out his roster.

Round 2, No. 56: Ohio State CB Davison Igbinosun

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Davison Igbinosun (1) looks on during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Jaguars' cornerback room has plenty of questions entering the offseason. Montaric Brown and Greg Newsome are both set to be free agents, while Travis Hunter will be in the mix at cornerback more than he was at a rookie. Add in Jourdan Lewis' late-season foot injury and the Jaguars have some sorting out to do.

The Jaguars could reasonably not sign a cornerback in March and then use their top pick in April on one, giving them a young cornerback to grow with Hunter and Jarrian Jones and fill out the unit. Once Lewis returns to the fold, the Jaguars would have some versatility and depth, while Ohio State's Davison Igbinosun is a key fit ina zone-heavy scheme while offering more speed than Brown and Newsome.

Round 3, No. 81: Iowa State DL Domonique Orange

Sep 6, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones defensive lineman Domonique Orange (95) celebrates after a play against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

The Jaguars need someone who is more in the mold of a penetrating three-technique at defensive tackle, but those are often on short supply. There were none available at No. 56, and fewer here at No. 81. Still, Domonique Orange had some impressive production as a run-stuffer and pass-rusher and is a big body with some juice, giving the Jaguars a nice addition to the mix and a potential future replacement for DaVon Hamilton.

Round 3, No. 88: Pittsburgh LB Kyle Louis

Nov 29, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Kyle Louis (9) in pass action against the Miami Hurricanes during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

While Kyle Louis is an undersized linebacker, there is no doubting his explosiveness and play-making ability. The Jaguars lacked sideline-to-sideline speed at the linebacker position last year and played with two linebackers who are more downhill-oriented players, so Louis would at least give them a change up. He isn't exactly a Devin Lloyd replacement, but Lloyd's skill set is so unique that this might not mean much.

Round 3, No. 100: Michigan EDGE Jaishawn Barham

Oct 4, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines linebacker Jaishawn Barham (1) reacts in the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

This might be a bit early for Michigan defensive end Jaishawn Barham, but his fit with the Jaguars is clear. The Jaguars ask a lot out of their edge defenders in terms of run defense, and this has been where Barham shined for Michigan. He has some tools the Jaguars could also develop as a pass-rusher.

Round 4, No. 124: Alabama TE Josh Cuevas

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide tight end Josh Cuevas (80) prior to the CFP 1st Round Game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family OK Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

One of the most underrated tight ends in this year's class, Josh Cuevas has the athleticism to be a weapon in the passing game and still has some foundational skills as a run blocker. The Jaguars need to get more dynamic at tight end behind Brenton Strange.

