What an Ideal Draft Haul Could Look Like for Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars will have plenty of options come Apil.

The Jaguars and general manager James Gladstone's scouting staff will have 11 picks to choose from when it comes to April's NFL Draft. While the Jaguars' first pick isn't until the No. 56 selection, the 2026 draft is set to dictate a big piece of the Jaguars' future. So, what would an ideal haul look like for that future?

Ideal Haul

Pro Football Focus recently took a look at the ideal haul for the Jaguars with their top picks, landing on a few fascinating names in Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., Washington Huskies running back Jonah Coleman, Georgia Bulldogs cornerback Daylen Everette, and Arizona Wildcats safety Genesis Smith.

"The Jaguars don’t pick until late in the second round after moving up early last draft, but they should still be presented with an opportunity to fill potential departures. If Devin Lloyd exits, then Hill (4.5% missed tackle rate) could be a reliable option over the middle," PFF said.

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas linebacker Anthony Hill (LB12) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Similarly, if Travis Etienne finds a new home, then Coleman (83.8 PFF rushing grade) would slot into Liam Coen’s zone scheme. Jacksonville also could find itself seeking depth in the secondary, especially with Montaric Brown, Greg Newsome II and Andrew Wingard on closing deals. Everette (73.8 PFF coverage grade) makes sense in Anthony Campanile’s predominantly zone system, while Smith (88.5 coverage grade) could compete to start next to Eric Murray."

So, what do we think of the four options for the Jaguars? We take a look below.

Anthony Hill

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas linebacker Anthony Hill (LB12) runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This is an easy one. While Hill didn't do agility drills at the combine on Thursday, his other testing shows that he is an elite athlete at the position. If any prospect makes sense as the next potential Devin Lloyd, it is Hill by a mile.

Hill has already met with the Jaguars, too, which shows that there is some mutual interest between the two sides. It remains to be seen when the Jaguars will want to invest a pick in the linebacker position, but Hill makes a ton of sense.

Anthony Hill Jr. is a LB prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.93 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 25 out of 3215 LB from 1987 to 2026.



Splits projected, all times unofficial, agilities left to run, bench tomorrow.https://t.co/ksrOJkUpsM pic.twitter.com/eyDKW5Xuqx — RAS.football (@MathBomb) February 27, 2026

Jonah Coleman

Oct 4, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Washington Huskies running back Jonah Coleman (1) carries the ball against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

If the Jaguars are looking for an experienced running back with three-down ability, then Jonah Coleman makes a lot of sense. Travis Etienne will likely be the top running back in free agency which could lead to his departure, while Coleman's 639 career touches for 3,892 yards and 37 touchdowns during his college career should put him right on the Jaguars' radar.

Daylen Everette

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia defensive back Daylen Everette (DB09) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The Jaguars certainly need some cornerback help moving forward. Montaric Brown and Greg Newsome are each set to hit free agency, while Daylen Everette is an experienced option who has faced the best compeititon in college football in recent years. He played 55 games for Georgia, which included a stellar 2025 season where he recorded 10 pass breakups and an interception.

Genesis Smith

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona defensive back Genesis Smith (DB47) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

It remains to be seen what direction the Jaguars move in at safety. The Jaguars have starting safety Andrew Wingard set to hit the free agency market in the next week, while Jacksonville still doesn't know what it has in 2025 third-round safety Caleb Ransaw after he missed the entire season with a foot injury. With that said, Smith is an experienced option who was seen as a vocal and emotional leader of the Arizona Wildcats defense, and he would surely be a scheme and culture fit.

