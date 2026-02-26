Former Jaguars WR D.J. Chark Reveals Real Reason He Left Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Former Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver D.J. Chark was once a big part of the franchise's future.

A second-round pick in 2018 and a Pro Bowl alternate and 1,000-yard receiver in 2019, Chark looked like the next great Jaguars receiver for a moment or two. And after the 2021 season, there was plenty of question of whether Chark's career would stay in Jacksonville or lead him elsewhere.

Chark, of course, never played another snap for the Jaguars. After back-to-back frustrating seasons in 2020 and 2021, Chark left in free agency and signed with the Detroit Lions.; But now recalling his decision, Chark notes that isn't the whole story.

Chark Talks Exit

On the Raw Room podcast, Chark detailed why he spent just the one season with Trevor Lawrence . For him, it was not as much of a mutual decision as it was a new direction taken by the Jaguars' new leadership.

Sep 19, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. (17) against the Denver Broncos at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"I wanted to stay for real, but the people who drafted me were already fired. Oh, yeah. And so they brought in, they brought in Coach Meyer, and then Trent Baalke at the GM," Chark said. "I wasn't their guy, and then they fired Coach Meyer and brought in Coach Pederson and kept Trent. And I was like ... Trent not rocking with me."

Chark never reached the heights he reached with the Jaguars in 2019, and it made sense in the moment why the Jaguars moved on from Chark since they had just signed pass-catchers Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, and Evan Engram.

With that said, this is at least not exactly how the Chark situation was detailed by the Jaguars' regime at the time -- an example of why you can only really believe so much when it comes to free agency and beyond.

"I think it’s a two-way street, right. I mean, you can want someone and they can maybe not want you, or you can’t come together on what that looks like. And I think in DJ’s case, and I’m not going to speak case by case by case, but it was just a situation where we couldn’t come together," Baalke said in 2022 after the Jaguars moved on from Chark.

Nov 22, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver D.J. Chark (17) reacts during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-Imagn Images | Douglas DeFelice-Imagn Images

"And DJ’s a fine football player and he’s a fine person and he’s going to go to Detroit it looks like -- what’s been reported, anyway -- and he’s going to go there and hopefully have a lot of success. And we’ve moved on as well.”

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver D.J. Chark (17) pulls Ibn a pass during second quarter action. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Tennessee Titans Sunday, December 13, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. The Jaguars trailed at the half 17 to 3. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] Fljax 121320 Bsjaguarsvsti | Bob Self/Florida Times-Union via Imagn Content Services, LLC

